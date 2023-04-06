After the arraignment
“That’s right, former President Trump was arraigned today in Manhattan. And, like anyone else, Trump is presumed innocent until he outright confesses on Truth Social.” — Seth Meyers
“At that point, of course, he was read his Miranda rights. Then he claimed Miranda wasn’t even his type, asked her to sign an NDA and got indicted again.” — Stephen Colbert
“Once he got inside the courtroom, Trump was formally charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree, which are class E felonies. Yep, Trump was like, [imitating Trump] ‘Of course they were very classy felonies. Some would say the classiest of felonies.’
“Trump made history. The only good news for Trump: In Florida, all the history books have been thrown out, so it’s all right.” — Jimmy Fallon
“Look at how sad Trump looks. My man look like somebody told him his dog died or that Mike Pence is still alive.” — Roy Wood Jr., guest host of “The Daily Show”
“He looks like he’s watching another table at Applebee’s get their food first.” — Jimmy Fallon
“Former President Trump spoke last night at Mar-a-Lago following his arraignment and said, ‘I never thought anything like this could happen in America.’ Honestly, neither did I. I mean, you got away with so many crimes for so long. Trump getting arrested was like ‘Avatar 2’ – I just figured it was never going to happen. Then it finally did, and I was like, ‘You know what? Worth the wait.’ ” — Seth Meyers
“Then it was time for the former president to take the stage and inspire a nation with a six-minute list of unresolved grievances. Well, come on, what do you expect? You’re listening to a 76-year-old man in Florida.
“So he was arrested and released, and we never got a mugshot. But that did not stop the ex-president’s campaign from making one up and selling it on a T-shirt that says, ‘Not guilty.’ OK, but if he’s not guilty, why did you put him in a mugshot? Just sell a poster that says, ‘Wanted! for following too many laws.’ ” — Stephen Colbert
Ahead of the arraignment
“One question a lot of people are asking is: Will there be a mugshot? Well, I don’t know about of him, but here’s my mug and I will definitely be doing a few shots.
“How are we going to explain that to our grandchildren? Hopefully in the book, ‘Donald and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad NDA.’
“What if he goes to jail? He could end up the head of a violent white supremacist gang, but in prison this time.
“The moment the world’s been waiting for: He’ll head into the D.A.’s office, where he will receive a booking number and be fingerprinted. They won’t even have to use ink – I’m pretty sure there’s enough ketchup on there all the time.” — Stephen Colbert
“Today, ahead of his scheduled arraignment, former President Trump flew from Florida to New York and landed at LaGuardia Airport. Yep, he was smart – nothing helps you ease into prison like spending time at LaGuardia.
“Yeah, Trump flew from Florida to New York, where he’ll soon be arrested. He’s basically doing a reverse spring break.” — Jimmy Fallon
“Trump’s got to provide a DNA sample, which, if you think about it, that’s kind of how he got in this mess in the first place.” — Roy Wood Jr.