Asteroids – not the game
“Last night NASA intentionally crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid to see if it could stop one coming toward Earth in the future. Go, NASA! Meanwhile, the Space Force was like, ‘Cool, cool, so what exactly is our role again? Like, what do we do?’ ” – Jimmy Fallon
“Boom! Yeah. How you like that, asteroid? That was for the dinosaurs.
“And in case you are wondering, no, the asteroid was not heading for Earth, all right? We were just testing the system. It wasn’t heading toward us. But now the other asteroids, they know not to test us. You don’t mess with Earth, man; we’re loco, man.” – Trevor Noah
Rigged election
“Russian soldiers are going door to door forcing people to vote to join Russia and so because of that, 97% of the vote has been pro-Putin. Yeah, but I mean, let’s be honest – I mean, these voters have a ‘choice’ in the same way we have a ‘choice’ to not accept cookies on that website, you know? Yeah it’s like, what? So what, if I click ‘no’ can I not see how child stars have aged? What kind of a choice is that?
“You know my question is, who the hell is the 3%? No, I’m really impressed by this. Who had the balls to still vote against Putin while his soldiers watched them mark their ballots? Who was there and just like, ‘Yes, I have voted – for yo’ mama!’
“And honestly, like why do they even go through all of this, huh? Like going door to door, making everyone sign [expletive] just so you can do whatever you are already doing anyway. I mean, it is one thing to conquer a town and blow up their buildings but to make them do paperwork? There is evil and then there’s evil.” – Trevor Noah
Vocal discord
“Hold on – I’ve felt a great disturbance in the force, because we just learned that James Earl Jones is retiring from the role of Darth Vader in ‘Star Wars.’ He will now be playing Baby Yoda.” – Stephen Colbert
“You see? The Little Mermaid becomes Black and they take away James Earl Jones! I told you there would be backlash! I told you!
“Instead of trying to find someone else to voice the part, Disney has said they are gonna use artificial intelligence to replicate Darth Vader’s voice. Yeah, I don’t know, people, this makes me a little nervous. Yeah, we think A.I. is going to take over the world, and now we’re going to teach it to use the dark side of the force? No one thinks this is a bad idea?
“That voice is iconic. It belongs in Darth Vader’s body – or announcing CNN promos – but that’s it.” – Trevor Noah
Playing with history“Last night at a concert in D.C., Lizzo played a never-used crystal flute that once belonged to President James Madison. No one had played it in 200 years, so it was ‘about damn time.’ ” – Jimmy Fallon, referencing Lizzo’s single “About Damn Time”
“Yeah. That’s a really cool way to bring attention to American history. Yeah, because now students will know that James Madison was that guy who did a collab with Lizzo, you know?” – Trevor Noah
Italian connection“Frankie Lasagna sounds like a name you get from the Olive Garden witness protection program.
“Frankie Lasagna sounds like the name Robert De Niro checks into hotels to avoid paparazzi.” – Jimmy Fallon, on the name of the fan who missed the 61st home run ball from Aaron Judge on Wednesday night
“ ‘Hey, I’m Frankie Lasagna. It’s Francis – it’s Francis Lasagna but my friends call me Frankie.’ Which is either the best name I’ve ever heard, or the worst alias in the history of the mob. ‘[imitating mobster] Hey, I’m Frankie Lasagna. These are my associates, Mikey Pizza, Sal Calzone, and his cousin, Bobby Unlimited Breadsticks.’ ” – Stephen Colbert