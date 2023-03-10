Tuck position
After revelation of Tucker Carlson’s denigrating texts about Donald Trump, including one in which Carlson wrote, “I hate him passionately.”
“Oh, my God, it turns out the Trump hatred was coming from inside the house!
“Wait, wait, are you telling me Tucker Carlson is secretly sane? I would feel so betrayed if I was a Fox viewer. This is like if you joined a cult, sold all your belongings, shaved your head, moved to the desert, and then it turns out the cult leader is just, like, a Methodist.”
“The only thing I thought Tucker was capable of hating with a passion were female M&M’s who are a seven or lower.” – Seth Meyers
TikTok, let it drop“The White House just backed a bipartisan Senate bill that would give President Biden the power to ban TikTok, or as they’re calling it on TikTok, the ‘trying to lose the election’ challenge.
“I wouldn’t worry just yet. As of now, Biden thinks TikTok is the clock on ‘60 Minutes.’
“Yeah, officials think China is using TikTok to spy on us, and China was like, ‘Yeah, well, we had a backup idea, but you shot it down.’ ” – Jimmy Fallon
“Of course, Biden could end TikTok at any time simply by making an account.” – Seth Meyers
Lake eerieAfter reports that Donald Trump may be considering a female running mate, and failed Arizona governor’s candidate Kari Lake won a CPAC straw poll for the spot ...
“She must have been so honored to have MAGA voters choose her as the next vice president they try to hang.” – Stephen Colbert
“Of course, since it’s Trump, he’ll make the decision after holding a Miss Vice President pageant.” – Jimmy Fallon
“But Lake found a way to deny this election as well, saying through a spokesperson, ‘We’re flattered, but unfortunately, our legal team says the Constitution won’t allow for her to serve as governor and VP at the same time.’ That’s a good point – Kari Lake is currently the sitting governor of the state of denial.” — Stephen Colbert
C-Not packed
“Turns out, CPAC really stands for ‘Crazy to Put Up all Those Chairs.’ ” — Stephen Colbert
“If you don’t know about it, it’s an annual event where all the Karens and their husbands come together, and they complain about the rest of us. The Karens and the Darrens.
“And some of that (expletive) make no sense at all. Like, Nikki Haley said, ‘wokeness is more dangerous than a pandemic.’ I never had to miss two weeks of work because of wokeness.” — Marlon Wayans, ‘Daily Show’ guest host
“Yes, wokeness is such a dangerous virus that it apparently killed two-thirds of her audience. It’s got to be stopped.” – Stephen Colbert
On Donald Trump telling attendees, “I am your retribution.”
“He was such a terrible president, and now he’s auditioning to be Batman.
“Problem is, he would never respond to the bat signal, because there’s no way he’s ever just looking pensively out the window. You’d have to text it to him or just shine it on Sean Hannity’s forehead. Oh, you know what you could do? You could project it on a solar eclipse – he looks at those.” – Seth Meyers