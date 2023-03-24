Antici- pation ...
“And I’ve got to say, who would have ever thought that Donald Trump would be brought down by a porn star? All of us, right? It was pretty – pretty predictable.
“But, yeah, Donald Trump paid Stormy Daniels to keep this story quiet, and here we are, still talking about it seven years later, so that would be another failed Trump business venture.” – Al Franken, guest host of “The Daily Show”
After Tuesday passed with no news of an arrest
“We should have known he wasn’t getting arrested the minute he said he was getting arrested.
“And I have to say, it’s really a shame he wasn’t arrested today, because what better day for Trump to get arrested than on Rosie O’Donnell’s birthday?” – Jimmy Kimmel
“That’s the last time I believe something that guy says.” – Al Franken
“If Trump goes to prison, does the Secret Service go with him? Like, do they have to be in? Do they have to serve? It sounds like the premise for a Mark Wahlberg/Kevin Hart movie, right? ‘Jail to the Chief.’ ” – Jimmy Kimmel
“Tell you what: I bet Trump’s ready to defund the police now.
“Melania is at Mar-a-Lago like, ‘Please don’t put him under house arrest, please don’t put him under house arrest. Anything but house arrest!’ ” – James Corden