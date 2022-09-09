The queen is dead
“The queen is known as England’s rock. We don’t have a rock. The closest thing we have to a rock in America is The Rock.
“But 96 – that’s a pretty good run. I feel like if you die anywhere on the FM radio dial, it’s – you know? My goal is to make it to Hot 97 – or maybe even Power 106, who knows?” – Jimmy Kimmel
“She came to power in 1952. You understand how long that is? That means she’s seen Adam West as Batman, Michael Keaton as Batman, Christian Bale as Batman, Ben Affleck as Batman – survived that – and then Robert Pattinson as Batman. And look, I’m sure there’s a better way to measure time than in Batman, but you get it. She’s been in the game for a minute.” – Trevor Noah
“He has been charged with multiple felonies, including money laundering, which is definitely the first time in Steve Bannon’s life he’s been accused of doing laundry.” – Jimmy Kimmel
“This guy doesn’t look like he has $15. Look at him! Millions of dollars? He looks like he sublets from Oscar the Grouch.” – Trevor Noah
“When the judge asked Bannon how he pleads, he said ‘grimy.’ ” – Jimmy Fallon
Yes, master
“I didn’t even know it was an option. I’ve watched 10 million hours of ‘Law & Order.’ I know about subpoenas, I know about breaking the chain of custody, objection, sustained, overruled, sidebar in my chambers – but not once have I heard the term ‘special master.’ Once again, thanks to Trump, because of his hard work and dedication to doing crimes, we’ve all learned something new today, and I say thank you, Mr. President.” – Trevor Noah
“That’s right, the special master has to review over 11,000 documents, which could delay the investigation. Man, only Trump could avoid jail just because there’s too much evidence.” – Jimmy Fallon
“You know, I’ve been trying to understand how he could possibly believe he had the right to take all those documents to his house. It’s weird that a person who barely reads would even want documents. It’s like finding out your dog collects stamps.” – Jimmy Kimmel
“But even more concerning is that the FBI also found dozens of classified folders that were empty, which obviously raises the question, where are the documents from the folders? Are they in other boxes? Did he lend them to Saudi Arabia? ... It’s also possible the intelligence community didn’t trust Trump with classified information so they just gave him empty folders.” – Trevor Noah
“The feds also recovered documents related to the use of ‘clandestine human sources’ in intelligence gathering. That means lists of our secret operatives in foreign governments. Why would he have those? Is he writing a new spy thriller: ‘Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Woman, Man, Camera, TV’?” – Stephen Colbert
“He’s the worst ex ever. After four years of putting up with his nonsense, we finally throw him out of the house, he takes 40 boxes of our stuff.
“These documents – these are so protected they can’t even be viewed by most members of Trump’s or the president’s national security team. The only people who are allowed to see them are the president of the United States and a few highly cleared members of his council, and anyone who goes into Trump’s closet looking for a broom, I guess.
“He took top secret documents from the White House and had them sitting in boxes in a room where workers regularly went in and out. They would have been more secure inside the claw machine at Dave and Buster’s, OK?” – Jimmy Kimmel
“So this time, the ex-president wasn’t just betraying our country, he brought in another country for a ménage a treason.
“How do you explain this to our allies? ‘Don’t worry, prime minister, your country’s nuclear secrets are perfectly, safely stored at the Mar-a-Lago waffle bar between the syrup and the Nutella bucket.’ ” – Stephen Colbert
“These nuclear secrets could have been stolen by foreign agents, they could have been published on the internet, Eric could have eaten them – we don’t know!” – Jimmy Kimmel