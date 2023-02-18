All Haley!
After Nikki Haley released her presidential campaign announcement video ...
“Of course, any campaign veteran will tell you there is no better time to drop the biggest political news of your life than on Valentine’s Day at 6:48 a.m. Yeah, a day everyone’s thinking about something else at a time when no one is awake.
“The only way this could make a smaller splash is if Haley had whispered it into a bowl of soup.” – Stephen Colbert
“But this is going to be a tough race for Nikki Haley. Right now, she’s polling at just 1%, and that’s pretty bad. I mean, you know, even Mike Pence is at 2%. Mike Pence’s noose rope is at 5%, which is VP material.” – Sarah Silverman, hosting “The Daily Show”
“She said she believes the Republican Party needs to go in a new direction. I think you’d have more luck convincing a swarm of moths to go in a new direction. The whole ‘towards the light’ thing isn’t really working.
“Haley is the first prominent Republican to challenge Donald Trump, she’s the first female governor of South Carolina and the first candidate to spell her name like the bass player from Mötley Crüe, so ...” – Jimmy Kimmel
Super Bowl, baby!“During her halftime show performance at last night’s Super Bowl, Rihanna revealed that she was pregnant, while the rest of us just ate like we were.” – Seth Meyers
“She had a baby in May and now has another one in the oven. So, if you are one of those 19 million people who called in sick to work today, Rihanna last night had a 9-month-old in her dressing room, she was eight millimeters dilated, still managed to get out there and do her job.” – Jimmy Kimmel
“Rihanna did a Super Bowl halftime show while pregnant. Meanwhile, everyone at home on their 30th chicken wing was like, ‘I also felt a kick.’
“Imagine it’s the first day of kindergarten and your fun fact is that you’ve done the Super Bowl halftime show.” – Jimmy Fallon
“Seriously, did you see that, pregnant women? Did you see it? Rihanna just did a Super Bowl halftime show while pregnant, and you want my seat on the subway? Not anymore, toots. No way. The bar has been raised, so hold it.” – Sarah Silverman
Sky sightings“Last night was Super Bowl 57, and, out of habit, Biden shot down the Goodyear blimp.” – Seth Meyers
“All of a sudden, there are more UFOs than Chick-fil-A’s now.
“I never in a million years thought I’d say this – where the hell is the Space Force?
“The White House announced they formed an interagency team to look into what’s going on. After initially refusing to rule it out, today they said they do not believe these are extraterrestrial visits, which is exactly what they say at the beginning of every movie about extraterrestrial visits.” – Jimmy Kimmel
Folder fallout“A lawyer for former President Trump said recently that Trump was using a manila folder marked ‘classified’ to block a small light on a landline phone next to his bed. Even weirder: all the ones that he taped up to use in place of curtains.” – Seth Meyers
“Basically, he’s saying, ‘I’m not a traitor, I’m a hoarder!’
“Which is more embarrassing for Trump: the fact that he kept top-secret documents or admitting he collects folders? I mean, how dull do you have to be to be a folder enthusiast?” – Jimmy Kimmel
“The worst thing about this story is now I’m picturing Trump in bed on a landline phone talking to Tucker Carlson, sort of twirling the cord around his finger going, ‘No, you hang up!’ ” – James Corden