Charging ahead
“Today, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said extraordinary measures are being taken to keep the government’s bills paid, which explains why tonight Mitch McConnell started an OnlyFans.” — Jimmy Fallon
“America is so broke, the government might have to resort to extraordinary measures, like taxing the rich or not going to war all the time.” — Leslie Jones, hosting “The Daily Show”
“You know it’s not a good situation when the Treasury Department is like, ‘Hey man, could you – could you, could you wait until next week to cash that check?’ ” — James Corden
By any other name
“He’s gone by a number of names, including George Santos, Anthony Devolder, Anthony Zebrowski, LL Cool G, Supreme Court Justice George Bader Ginsberg, George Costantos, Melania, Malala, Madonna, and King George Batman Santos-Clooney.” — Jimmy Kimmel
“Santos raised money for something called the Friends of Pets United. But, no surprise, the I.R.S. has no records of a charity with that name. OK, but have they checked for ‘Friends of Pets Devolder’?” – Stephen Colbert
“His roommate says he conned a homeless veteran out of money intended to save his service dog, which had to be put to sleep. Well, you checked every box with that one, that’s for sure.
“He’s been accused of stealing from a dog. He’s literally a ‘Scooby-Doo’ villain at this point, and he’s in Congress.” — Jimmy Kimmel
“When he heard this, even Kevin McCarthy said, ‘That’s it. George Santos has got to go … sit on two House committees!’ ” – Stephen Colbert
“Speaker Kevin McCarthy put him on the Science Committee and the Space and Technology Committee, which makes sense because he’s the only congressman who found a cure for cancer and successfully manned a mission to Mars all this year alone.” — Jimmy Kimmel
This charming man
On news that Republican insiders are struggling with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ perceived lack of charm, saying he’s better on paper ...
“It’s true. DeSantis is best on paper – specifically, that roll by the toilet.” – Stephen Colbert
“In a new episode of a podcast, former President Trump said that he heard Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis may challenge him for the Republican presidential nomination and added, ‘We’ll handle that the way I handle things.’ So, get ready, Ron – he’s gonna cheat on you.” — Seth Meyers
The Brady hunch
“Last night, the Dallas Cowboys knocked Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers out of the playoffs. Yeah, and now fans want to know, will Tom Brady retire, or retire then immediately unretire?
“Yep, after the game, Brady was thinking about retiring, but then he saw the price of eggs and was like, ‘I can’t retire now.’ ” — Jimmy Fallon
“He was 7-0 against Dallas lifetime, now he’s 7-1. Brady was reportedly so upset after the game, he ate a carb.” — Jimmy Kimmel
“According to a new report, three N.F.L. teams are considering pursuing quarterback Tom Brady when he becomes a free agent. Not to mention about a dozen bocce leagues.” — Seth Meyers
Docu-drama
“Joe’s making me do something I swore I would never do: care about what happens in Delaware.
“This might not even be the end, because sources say there are multiple additional spots that could be searched and it’s possible additional documents could still be found. Well, if this goes on till the spring, they can kill two birds and combine the search with the White House Easter egg hunt.” – Stephen Colbert
“Over the weekend, five more classified documents were found at his home in Delaware, along with 9,000 stolen packets of Sweet ’N Low” — Jimmy Kimmel