Tanks a lot
On the coincidence of the U.S. approving tanks for Ukraine on Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s birthday ...
“Joe Biden got him exactly what he asked for. This wasn’t exactly a huge surprise – Zelenskyy kind of figured it out while it was still wrapped.
“Pentagon officials have been reluctant to send the Abrams, but then they changed their minds after Germany agreed to send its Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine, making this the first time anyone in Europe has said, ‘Good news – the German tanks are rolling in!’ ” – Stephen Colbert
“I think it should have been Sweden. Yeah. And they send tanks to Ukraine and Russia. OK, hear me out, hear me out: And then Sweden, do that thing you do where you send the tanks in parts with a diagram for assembling them. Yeah. See? See, that would bring the countries together because no one could assemble that [expletive] on their own.” – Wanda Sykes, hosting “The Daily Show”
And the nominations go to ...
“The film that scored the most nominations was ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once,’ which is up for best picture along with ‘Top Gun,’ ‘Avatar 2,’ ‘Elvis’ and six movies no one has seen, including a movie called ‘Triangle of Sadness,’ which I always thought was a slice of Papa John’s pizza.” – Jimmy Kimmel
“Now, as usual, there was good news and bad news. Good news: Michelle Yeoh became the first Asian woman nominated for best actress. But, bad news: No women were nominated for best director. Yeah. But remember, they gave it to Jane Campion last year, so I guess this year, they thought, ‘Eh, that should hold you broads for the next 50 years.’ ” – Wanda Sykes
More docu-drama
“It’s interesting how Biden and Trump have handled their situations differently. Biden has new documents found every week, while Trump went for the Netflix-style, binge-all-at-once release.” – Jimmy Fallon
“I mean, come on, the man has been in public office for 238 years. I bet you most of the [expletive] he has isn’t even classified anymore. You read his notes and it’s like, ‘Keep an eye on this Hitler guy!’
“At this point, the F.B.I. is just decluttering Biden’s house for him. They’re like Marie Kondo going around his rooms like, ‘This list of spies does not spark joy.’ ” – Wanda Sykes
“Most of them were Post-it notes that say ‘Remember: Return classified documents.’ ” – James Corden
“Those notes are ancient. One of them was, ‘Find out who put the bop in the bop shoo bop shoo bop.’
“How could America be $31 trillion in debt and, apparently, no one in the executive branch has ever purchased a shredder?
“Apparently, all politicians just hoard classified material. I’m starting to wonder how Jimmy Carter insulates all those Habitats for Humanity.” – Stephen Colbert
Pence joins the parade
“According to his lawyer, they discovered the documents in January. Pence, they say, immediately alerted the National Archives, and the F.B.I. came to pick them up. The lawyers found the documents in, of all places, Mike’s kitchen, behind the Pence family mayonnaises.” – Jimmy Kimmel
“Wow. That is tough news for Mike Pence and fantastic news for Joe Biden.
“He says he took them home by accident, and they were found by one of his lawyers, who Pence asked to conduct the search of his home out of an abundance of caution. An ‘abundance of caution’ is also why Mike Pence leaves the room when TV commercials come on.” – Stephen Colbert
“OK, so they’re just in every home? That’s the only thing that makes sense anymore. When you buy a new house and you move in, there’s just classified documents sitting on the counter next to that half-roll of paper towels and box of baking soda?” – Seth Meyers
“Is everyone just handed a box when they leave the White House? Like, ‘Thanks for coming, here’s some state secrets.’ ” – James Corden
“Man, this is starting to feel like the beginning of the pandemic. You hear about one case, then another and before you know it, we’re all going to be locked in our apartments wiping down our mail, terrified that some classified documents are going to get in.” – Seth Meyers
“While a lot of Republicans are mad at Pence, the former VP got a boost from the former pres, who truthed: ‘Mike Pence is an innocent man. He never did anything knowingly dishonest in his life.’ Adding, ‘which is why I tried to have him killed.’ ” – Stephen Colbert