Planted evidence
“Who else gets caught committing crimes with their own security cameras? Who are you? How are you real?
“There’s something inspiring about it, too, when you think about it. It’s actually inspiring. Because Trump is so bad at crime, but he gets away with so much of it, it just shows us we could do crime, too.” – Trevor Noah
“Man, he’s a bad criminal. You’re supposed to get rid of the evidence. Trump is the first criminal to plant the evidence on himself.” – Seth Meyers
“I have to say, all this evidence, it’s crazy the only Trump being held in prison right now is Melania.
“Remember how he was ranting and raving about the agents searching Barron’s bedroom and going through Melania’s closet? That’s because he put the documents there.” – Jimmy Kimmel
Ratings grabber“The House Jan. 6 committee voted unanimously to subpoena former President Trump.
“I would say this is big news, but it’s really more like putting one more parking ticket on that van that’s been on your block for a year. That ticket ain’t gettin’ paid.
“Watching him testify before Congress would be insane. He’d go on all sorts of insane rants and attack people. It would be like casting an actual lion in ‘The Lion King.’ ” – Seth Meyers
“But I feel like he will be a little conflicted.
“Because on the one hand, yes, he thinks this is a crooked witch hunt that is out to get him, but on the other hand, the ratings.” – Trevor Noah
Walkering on eggshells“The latest on Herschel is that abortion that the mother of one of his sons said he paid for, she said she had to badger him to even get the money.
“She said she told him, ‘Listen, both of us did this. We both know how babies are made,’ which I’m not so sure Herschel does. Because I’m not so sure Herschel knows how bread is made.
“Maybe Herschel doesn’t even know what ‘pro life’ means. Maybe he was like, ‘I was a pro football player – this is my life. Pro life!’ ” – Jimmy Kimmel
“Aah, so he’s cool with abortion as long as it doesn’t cost him. So he’s socially liberal, fiscally conservative, complete a-hole.” – Stephen Colbert
The biggest loser
“And tonight I come to you with a spring in my step, a song in my heart, emotionally and spiritually refreshed. Because, you know how as humans, we have to accept the fact that sometimes bad things happen to good people? Well, by the grace of God, sometimes bad things happen to Alex Jones.
“That’s a lot of money! You heard that right – billion with a capital ‘Byeee.’ ” – Stephen Colbert
“I guess the good guys just won the Infowars, is what happened there.” – Jimmy Kimmel
They say it’s your birthday
“Right after the midterms, there’s going to be another big day: It’s going to be Joe Biden’s birthday, when he’ll turn 80 years old, making him the first president to become an octogenarian while in office. The White House has a little bit of a problem here, because ‘oldest president ever’ is not the kind of record you want to be setting. It’s right up there with Grover Cleveland’s record for longest presidential fingernails.
“According to administration sources, you shouldn’t expect a blowout birthday bash, which is just what you’d say when you’re planning a surprise party! Oh, it’s going to be hot. There’s going to be a senior citizen throw-down! We’re talking Ensure stands, low-cut shawls, and shots, shots, shots: Covid, flu and shingles.” – Stephen Colbert
“White House officials are reportedly planning to downplay President Biden’s upcoming 80th birthday. Well, good luck with that, ’cause everything about Biden screams ‘birthday week.’ [imitating Biden] ‘Monday, I’m going bowling with my college buds; Tuesday, shots; Wednesday, Dave & Buster’s, then we’re all flying to Ibiza!’ ” – Seth Meyers
Since 14 hundred and 92 ...“Well guys, if you watch MSNBC, I want to say, ‘Happy Indigenous Peoples’ Day.’ And if you watch Fox News, I want to say, ‘Happy Columbus Day.’ ” – Jimmy Fallon
“Not only is it Columbus Day, it’s also Indigenous Peoples’ Day, which is what it should be, probably. But we have to pick one or the other, right? This is like saying it’s Arbor Day and Chain Saw Day – it can’t be both. I think it’s probably the most controversial federal holiday of all of them, Columbus Day.
“Here’s how you know Columbus Day isn’t so hot anymore – there’s no Google doodle for it.” – Jimmy Kimmel