Fox settlement holds dominion
“Fox News has to pay Dominion nearly $800 million. It’s so much money, they’ve already started selling ad space on Tucker Carlson’s forehead.
“It’s a fitting lesson for the world from the American justice system. Yes, it is – there’s a price to pay for lying to the American people, and if you can afford that price, go for it!” – James Corden
“Since Fox is going to have to pay nearly a billion dollars, they’ll need to implement cost-cutting measures. Sadly, they have to fire Brian Kilmeade’s reading tutor, Jeanine Pirro has to switch to the cheap box of wine, development on a third Doocy has been halted. They’re going to have to switch from Jesse Watters to tap waters. And of course, they’re going to have to put down Sean Hannity.
“I am glad that there is some accountability here. But still, I am pretty disappointed we are not going to get a trial, because all the Fox anchors would have been forced to testify. It would have been like the ‘Seinfeld’ finale, but instead of – instead of soup Nazis, it’s just Nazis.
“Look, I’m happy for Dominion, but Dominion was not the only injured party here. What about, you know, our faith in democracy? There are people who will not trust elections for the rest of their lives, and I have to talk to those people! I’m going to be arguing with them at Trump rallies every four years for the rest of my life. And you know what? I’m not naïve. I didn’t expect this lawsuit to restore this country’s faith in elections or even for me to get a little cashola, no. But I was at least hoping to get a couple of weeks of joy out of seeing Sean Hannity up there on the stand, sweating through his shirt like a beached manatee. Would that have saved democracy? I don’t know. But it would have been nice to see.” – Jordan Klepper, guest host of “The Daily Show”
“I want my trial! You were supposed to provide me six weeks of delicious content! I wanted to see Rupert Murdoch put his hand on the Bible and burst into flames!
“I guess it’s satisfying for Dominion that Rupey had to fork over a pile of cash, but that does nothing for our democracy. What we need is Fox News personalities to look straight into the camera, admit that they lied over and over again about the 2020 election, and then hurl themselves into Mount Doom.
“This massive settlement was the No. 1 story on every single cable news network except one. Take a guess.
Referring to Fox News host Howie Kurtz saying he couldn’t confirm the settlement amount: “Two hours after the settlement was announced, he can’t confirm how much Fox News paid? If only this Fox News anchor had some source at Fox News!
“This is a huge hit to Fox’s bottom line, although it’s not clear if insurance will cover some of Fox’s liability. Of course, Fox has to have liability insurance to insure their ability to lie.
“Although, I don’t know who would insure them. Maybe Frauders: (singing) ‘We are Frauders, insuring Fox was dumb, dumb, dumb!’
“Dominion also has a defamation case against Rudy Giuliani, also for $1.3 billion. That’s a lot, man. They are suing Rudy for everything he’s got, which at this point, I believe, is a stolen CVS shopping cart full of empty merlot bottles and a jar full of spare teeth.” – Stephen Colbert
“Immediately after the settlement, Fox issued a statement that said, ‘This settlement reflects Fox’s commitment to the highest journalistic standards.’ They’re already lying in their statement about lying.
“It’s going to take a lot of reverse mortgage ads to pay that one off.” – Jimmy Kimmel
“You could tell Fox was stressed about the trial ’cause they spent the day chugging Bud Light.” – Jimmy Fallon