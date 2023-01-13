Air traffic (out of) control
“Early this morning, all flights across the U.S. were grounded due to a failure with the F.A.A.’s computer system. Yeah. Zero flights took off, but somehow everyone’s luggage still ended up in Pittsburgh.
“Meanwhile, the outage happened while some planes were in the air. If there’s one thing you don’t want to hear from your pilot, it’s ‘Attention, passengers: Do yourselves a favor and stay off Twitter for a little bit.’ ” — Jimmy Fallon
“Their system went down, resulting in an awful morning for travelers, and a great morning for Southwest Airlines. They were like, ‘Wasn’t our fault this time!’ ” — Jimmy Kimmel
“Well, this is what happens when you run your entire aviation system off a Boingo hotspot.” — Stephen Colbert
Deja viewAfter the revelation that several classified documents were found in the possession of Joe Biden after his vice presidency ...
“Biden was shocked and said he had no idea how the documents got there. Then Hunter Biden was like, ‘OK, so don’t get mad.’ ” — Jimmy Fallon
“There are said to be just under a dozen documents related to Ukraine, Iran and the U.K., and for the MAGA crowd, this was like Christmas and the McRib coming back at the same time.
“Wow, it’s alarming when you realize how much of our national security relies on old men keeping track of loose pages.” — Jimmy Kimmel
“Is this just what every president does now, just scatter a trail of intelligence like Johnny Document-seed?” — Stephen Colbert
What’s up ... docs?“So staffers for Joe Biden are now searching everywhere he could’ve possibly left documents – his knapsack, his pill organizer, under the arch at the 1904 World’s Fair. They could be in a birthday card he sent to his grandkids next to a crisp two-dollar bill. No one knows.
“And, of course, any time documents are mishandled, top-secret documents, it needs to be taken seriously.
“That’s something Republicans and Democrats believe, although Republicans have only believed it since Monday.
“We’re one episode of ‘Storage Wars’ away from finding out who killed JFK.” — Jimmy Kimmel
“The White House announced today that President Biden’s aides found classified documents at several locations inside his Delaware home. And he’s had them for a while, because a lot of them have to do with the Louisiana Purchase.” — Seth Meyers
“Good Lord, apparently presidents lose classified documents the way we lose AirPods.” — Jimmy Fallon
House hunters
“Ahead of the last round of voting for House speaker, Alabama Congressman Mike Rogers appeared to charge at fellow Republican Representative Matt Gaetz. And, out of habit, Gaetz yelled ‘I’ve never even met your daughter!’ ” — Seth Meyers
“It got so out of control, I thought I was watching the Oscars.” — Jimmy Kimmel
“Oh, my God. I don’t know if men should hold political office. They’re just too emotional!” — Stephen Colbert
“Republicans resorting to violence on the House floor? What a perfect way to honor the two-year anniversary of Jan. 6.” — James Corden
“After 15 rounds of voting, McCarthy pulled off the impossible – he got people to watch C-SPAN for an entire week.
“I can’t even imagine what McCarthy was going through. It must have felt like sitting outside Applebee’s and waiting four days for your disc to buzz.” — Jimmy Fallon