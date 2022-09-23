Fit for a queen
“The line to see the queen’s coffin stretched for miles, similar to what goes on here in America when Popeye’s comes out with a new chicken sandwich.” – Jimmy Kimmel
“The procession was lengthy, with King Charles and siblings walking behind the coffin for nearly one and a half hours. That’s not easy.
“For years, the royal family’s only form of exercise has been walking back statements from Andrew.” – Stephen Colbert
“And it was a three-mile march from Westminster Abbey to Windsor Castle, also known as the long walk. Yeah, or as Kylie Jenner calls it, ‘Why didn’t they take the jet?’ ” – Trevor Noah
“Leaders, dignitaries, and politicians from around the world gathered in London for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth. Meanwhile, Trump showed up at a Burger King and said, ‘Sorry for your loss.’ ” – Jimmy Fallon
Pandemic pronouncement“In an interview yesterday, President Biden said while we still have a problem with the virus, quote, ‘The pandemic is over.’ Yes. Yeah. But I get why Biden said this. I mean, he just had COVID. Everyone – everyone who gets COVID is over COVID.” – Trevor Noah
“Biden then announced that skinny jeans, neutral tones, and chrome nail polish are also over.” – James Corden
“He said ‘the pandemic is over,’ which is weirdly not reassuring at all. It’s like saying ‘Freddy Krueger is dead and he’s never coming back!’ ” – Jimmy Kimmel
“President Biden claimed in a new interview that the coronavirus pandemic is over. Easy for him to say – he just had it. Of course it’s over when you’ve got the antibodies: ‘I’m off to Burning Man, then London for the Queen’s funeral. No masks, baby!’ ” – Seth Meyers
“Lawmakers and public health officials are concerned his comment could undermine the rollout of new booster shots, as well as funding from Congress. The White House says their COVID-19 policy is unchanged, despite Biden’s comments. It’s never a good sign when even the White House is trying to distance itself from the president, is it?” – James Corden
TrumpedIn the wake of Ron DeSantis shipping immigrants to Massachusetts:
“Oh man, poor Donald Trump. He is just sitting at home like, ‘You stole my idea! And by the way, stealing stuff is also my idea. Read the news!’ ” – Trevor Noah
“Can you imagine being such a despicable creep, you’re mad at someone for being a despicable creep sooner than you? That’s like taking credit for being the first guy to put pineapple on pizza.” – Jimmy Kimmel
Inflated assets?“This lawsuit outlines 200 false and misleading valuations of Trump’s assets, which of course, fraud is who he is. Charging Donald Trump with fraud is like charging Lizzo with juice – it’s his essence.” – Jimmy Kimmel
“I’d say he needs a good lawyer, but that’s been true for a while now.” – Seth Meyers
“For instance, Mar-a-Lago was worth $75 million. And what did Trump say it was worth? $740 million. How? ‘[imitating Trump] Because I upgraded it, folks. Yeah, totally upgraded. I added a rec room. It’s got a foosball table and everything.’
“I’ve got to say, it would be so funny if this is what takes Trump down, huh? Can you imagine, he tried to overthrow the government, but then they get him for lying about having an in-unit washer-dryer?” – Trevor Noah
“It’s like I always say, the family that colludes together gets sued together.” – James Corden
“You can tell Trump is worried because he just asked Ron DeSantis to fly him somewhere random in the middle of the night.” – Jimmy Fallon
Mind games“Trump’s argument is that you can just declassify things in your mind, it’s officially declassified as long as you believe it’s declassified.
“That’s according to Trump’s newest legal adviser, Tinkerbell.” – Seth Meyers
“He couldn’t even read documents with his brain – how does this happen?” – Trevor Noah
“If Trump actually had the power to change things just by thinking about them, Don Jr. would have turned into a Big Mac 30 years ago.” – Jimmy Kimmel
“I felt like he was this close to using the word ‘abracadabra.’ ” – Jimmy Fallon
“So Trump is saying that he declassified these documents just by thinking about it, which I don’t even believe, because that would be the first time in his life that Trump has thought something and not said it out loud. Think about it. This is a man who thought to himself, ‘Ooh, if I wasn’t related to my daughter, I would date her,’ and then he told everyone on TV. He said it out of his mouth!
“I really hope that ‘I can make things happen with my mind’ is going to be the actual argument at the trial. That would be great: ‘Your Honor, the defendant pleads Jedi.’ ” – Trevor Noah