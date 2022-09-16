Unfriendly skies
“Yesterday, (Florida Gov. Ron) DeSantis flew two planes of Hispanic immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard. Hey, Ron, if you’re trying to discourage immigration, maybe don’t send people to one of the loveliest parts of New England just in time for leaf-peeping season.” – Stephen Colbert
“If you told DeSantis to spend the same amount of money helping these asylum seekers, he’d be like, ‘Oh, we don’t have the funding for that,’ but to troll the Democrats, suddenly he’s like, ‘Put it on my card, yeah!’
“And by the way, America actually has a history of doing this. In the 1960s, racist organizations in the South shipped Black people up to Northern states to make liberals uncomfortable. But Ron DeSantis obviously doesn’t know about that, because the pages in his history books were torn out in his state.” – Trevor Noah
“I guess Ron DeSantis doesn’t know about the Statue of Liberty.
“Ron DeSantis is that guy you went to high school with who desperately wanted to be prom king but didn’t have any charisma, so instead, he just pulled the fire alarm and ruined the dance for everybody.” – Jimmy Kimmel
Trains keep a-rollin’
“A possible national railroad strike was averted today after 20 hours of talks between the union’s leadership and labor negotiators from the railroads – 20 hours of talks that were very annoying to everyone else in the quiet car.” – Seth Meyers
“Yeah, the president helped broker a deal that went down to the wire all night long. Biden was like, ‘I think I can, I think I can, I think I can.’
“There’s no way that there could have been a rail strike under Biden. I mean, he rode a train to work every day for 40 years. That’d be like a tanning bed shortage under Trump, you know what I’m saying?
“A strike would have meant lots of Amtrak delays and cancellations – and now that the strike has been avoided, there will still be delays and cancellations.” – Jimmy Fallon
Long arm of the law
“MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said in an interview yesterday that FBI agents seized his cellphone at a Hardee’s drive-through in Minnesota. The FBI says they weren’t tipped off about his location, they just assumed. [imitating FBI agents] ‘Hey, they want us to get Lindell’s cellphone.’ ‘All right – Hardee’s drive-through?’
“That’s right, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said that FBI agents seized his cellphone at a Hardee’s drive-through. So not a great way to start his job interview.” – Seth Meyers
“Good luck to Mike Lindell. I’m not sure you want to go to jail being known as the MyPillow guy.” – Jimmy Fallon
“I have so many questions about this, like was the FBI following him, or did they just say, ‘You know what? Eventually, he’s going to go to Hardee’s. We’ll just wait here.’ ” – Jimmy Kimmel
“Lindell stood his ground at Hardee’s. The feds got his phone, but he said if they want to take his mushroom-and-swiss Angus burger, they’ll have to come back with a warrant.” – James Corden
Emmysnooze
“The Emmy Awards ceremony was held last night. Our show was nominated and, honey, clear some space on the mantle, ’cause they had snow globes at the airport!” – Seth Meyers
“John Oliver beat us for like the 485th time in a row, and congratulations to John. But I’ll tell you something: Even though we didn’t win last night, it was an honor just to get COVID from those who did win last night.
“As they all are nowadays, this was the lowest-rated Emmys show ever. Only 5.92 million people watched the show on NBC. But that’s not really the whole story – it’s not fair. It was also on Peacock, so when you add in the people who streamed it there, it’s still 5.92 million people.” – Jimmy Kimmel