Irish ayes
“This morning Biden was off to the emerald Ireland. The trip is part diplomacy and part homecoming, because Biden’s ancestors came to the U.S. from Ireland in the mid-1800s, when Biden was just a teen.” — Stephen Colbert
“Biden is a proud Irish American. He’s planning to visit relatives over there from the Blewitt family – that’s his family’s name – and I really hope the visit goes well, because if Biden blows it with the Blewitts, Fox News is going to have a field day tomorrow.” — Jimmy Kimmel
End of an era
“The end of the COVID era is surprisingly kind of bittersweet. This morning, I did something – I wiped down my groceries just for old-time sake. I actually bought a bottle of Purell and wiped it down with Purell.
“I have to say, I learned a lot during the pandemic. I learned that people who are most resistant to the government telling them what to do also happen to be the people who most need the government to tell them what to do and ironically are the same people who are most supportive of the government telling other people what to do.
“But it wasn’t all bad. There were some positives. People helped each other. We found out who in our communities care about others, and maybe most importantly, we now have enough toilet paper to last the rest of our lives.” — Jimmy Kimmel
And justice for one
After revelations about Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ cozy relationship with GOP-connected billionaire Harlan Crow ...
“ ‘Wow, I can’t believe Clarence Thomas did something inappropriate,’ said a woolly mammoth reanimated after being frozen in the Siberian permafrost.
“Crow’s relationship with Justice Thomas was more than just a few voyages on the S.S. Moneybags. These luxury trips happened virtually every year for more than two decades, including trips around the world on Crow’s superyacht, flying on Crow’s G5 jet, and visits to Crow’s various estates, including one in the Adirondacks, which has a three-boat garage. Well, yeah, a busy family’s got to have three boats – what if the kids sleep late and miss the school yacht?
“Thomas insists that these gifts from Crow don’t count because of their personal relationship, saying, ‘We have been friends for over 25 years.’ OK, but you’ve been on the Supreme Court for 31 years. ‘Oh, it’s not a bribe – he’s my friend.’ ‘Oh, how’d you guys meet?’ ‘Oh, he was bribing me.’
“He’s your close personal friend that you know everything about, so I guess it would be really embarrassing to learn that Harlan Crow has a collection of ... Nazi memorabilia, including two paintings by Hitler. Ladies, take note. That is a red flag.
“Crow also has a display of swastika-embossed linens. It all comes with the Monsters of History fine dining set: You get the Nazi Napkins, the Pol Pots and Pans, and the Osama bin Ladle.” — Stephen Colbert