Man of the House?
“Kevin McCarthy is being held hostage by a group of Republican extremists who don’t believe he leans far enough to the right. He lost three rounds of voting today, even though he’s made multiple offers to these lunatics. He even agreed to cut the Office of Congressional Ethics. This is one of their demands, which is basically like replacing seat belts with fettuccine.” – Jimmy Kimmel
“But remember, there’s more important things in life than winning or losing – there’s making fun of Kevin McCarthy for losing.
“Reportedly, interns in his office are already expected to call him ‘Mr. Speaker,’ and this weekend, staffers were seen moving his boxes into the speaker’s office. I wouldn’t be in a big hurry to unpack. He may not be great at counting votes, but he’s good at counting chickens before they hatch.” – Stephen Colbert
“You know, I looked it up. Technically, the Constitution does not require the speaker of the House to be an elected member of Congress – it could be any American, which, to me, sounds like the premise for a pretty solid Pauly Shore movie.” – Jimmy Kimmel
After Day Two ...
“Who would’ve guessed that a bunch of insurrection apologists would have trouble certifying a vote?
“McCarthy needs 218 votes from his fellow Republicans to be speaker. He started with 203, he’s down now to 201. The last time a Kevin felt this abandoned in his house was in the movie ‘Home Alone.’ ” – Jimmy Kimmel
“You guys can’t even have a red wave amongst yourselves
“The White House said yesterday that President Biden has no plans to intervene in the House Speaker election after Republican leader Kevin McCarthy failed to secure enough votes during the second ballot to ascend to the speakership – at least not until it stops being hilarious.
“The House of Representatives adjourned last night after a sixth round of voting for a House speaker and reconvened today at noon. Because nothing says ‘We’re working hard to solve this problem’ like starting at noon.” – Seth Meyers
After Day Three ...
“McCarthy’s stuck in some sort of nightmarish existential purgatory like the waiting room scene in ‘Beetlejuice,’ you know, but next to someone scarier than anyone in that movie.” – Seth Meyers, referring to Rep. Matt Gaetz
“Why does he keep going? I’m beginning to think losing floor votes might be his kink.
“Why else would Kevin McCarthy keep doing this other than to make me happy? Because I cannot get enough of this.” – Stephen Colbert
Santos is coming to town“George Santos was sworn in today as a member of the House of Representatives in the state of New York. And not, as he originally claimed, Pandora.” – Seth Meyers
“Santos just got elected in New York, and we recently learned that during the campaign, he lied about – and I’m rounding down here – everything.
“For starters, during his campaign, Santos claimed to have attended both Baruch College and New York University, but neither school could locate records to verify his claims. So, he may not have graduated, but he did get his B.S.” – Stephen Colbert
“He basically catfished an entire congressional district.
“But despite all that, he did not resign. He showed up to his first day of work in Washington today where no one, not one of the many scoundrels wriggling around the House, wanted to sit with him. He just sat – imagine being so toxic not even Matt Gaetz wants to sit next to you.” – Jimmy Kimmel
Royal rhubarb“In his forthcoming book, Prince Harry claims that Prince William once knocked him to the floor during an argument about Meghan. Apparently, the fight happened at the Buckingham Waffle Palace.
“It’s fun when royals fight, ’cause they keep their pinkies out.” — Jimmy Fallon
“They got in a fight after William insulted Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle. Harry claims William called Meghan ‘difficult,’ ‘rude’ and ‘abrasive,’ which he probably could have saved time and just said she’s American.
“Two brothers who are the result of generations of inbreeding got in a fight? The only surprise to me is it didn’t happen in Florida.” – Jimmy Kimmel