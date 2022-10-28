Twitter ... sunk
“Elon Musk is close to buying Twitter, and, yesterday, he walked into their headquarters carrying a sink just so that he could tweet – this is real— ‘Entering Twitter HQ. Let that sink in.’ That pun cost him $44 billion.” – Jimmy Fallon
“I know a lot of people think that was corny, but I think once you have 87 children, you are allowed to make dad jokes.” – Trevor Noah
“Just when you thought Kanye made the most bizarre entrance, Elon was like, ‘Hold my sink.’ ” – Jimmy Fallon
“Where did he get the sink? Is it just the one he ripped out of the wall when the judge told him that he had to buy Twitter?
“If anything, Elon is the right billionaire to make this joke, you know? Because if Jeff Bezos walked into Amazon with a sink, his employees would be like, ‘Oh wow, we’re finally getting a restroom?’ ” – Trevor Noah
“I’m looking forward to Twitter on his first bad day as CEO: ‘Our stock is in the toilet!’ ” – Stephen Colbert
Westward no
“Today, Adidas finally ended their massive deal with Kanye West after his antisemitism controversy. To which I say, ‘Ye!’ ” – Stephen Colbert
“Kanye West had another bad day. You know how Kanye said he could say antisemitic stuff and Adidas cannot drop him? Well, today, Adidas dropped him.
“No one wants to work with Kanye – even New Balance thinks he’s unbalanced.” – Jimmy Kimmel
“After much thought and soul-searching, I, Stephen Colbert, am banning Kanye West from the Ed Sullivan Theater. ...
“And I just want to take a moment here and just point out that this – this next part is the courageous part – I’m ending all of our high-profile collabs, including, but not restricted to, our collection of spreadable jams, Strawbeezy Jelleezy. And I have decided not to release our duets album, ‘Ye and Phen Sing ‘Fiddler on the Roof.’
“I know this has been too long in coming. I have no excuses for why I didn’t do this before, except that he has never been on the show, had no plans to be on the show, we have never asked him to be on the show, and I’m not sure he’s aware that I have a show.” – Stephen Colbert
Debate and switch
On the Pennsylvania senatorial debate between John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz:
“Dr. Oz said abortion rights should be decided by women and their doctors and local political leaders, which is pretty slick, right? Because he started that sentence like he was on the side of women, then he snuck in the politicians at the end like a teenager buying condoms at the gas station.” – Trevor Noah
“Oh, so close! No one – no one should have to discuss health care with their local political leaders. Especially if you live in one of those really small towns where the local mayor is a dog. ‘Making this decision was ruff. But I believe life begins at – squirrel!’ ” – Stephen Colbert
And while we’re on the topic ...
“Wait a second – didn’t we do this story already? Am I in a rerun right now?” – Stephen Colbert, on another allegation that Herschel Walker, a candidate for the Senate in Georgia, had asked a woman to have an abortion
“I think we can all agree there is only one politician who should have a say in your abortion and that’s Herschel Walker, because it is his. It’s his. It’s probably his. Ladies, check, they’re all his.” – Trevor Noah
“At this point, the only athlete who would be dumb enough to sign with Donda Sports is Herschel Walker.” – Jimmy Kimmel, referring to Kanye West’s marketing agency
Bronx bummer
“The Astros punched their ticket to the Series by sweeping the Yankees, but New Yorkers took their frustrations out on one Astros fan in particular: Sen. Ted Cruz, who was in the city for the game. Man, New York does have a rat problem.” – Stephen Colbert
“Yeah, there were a lot of boos, and a lot of extended middle fingers – which at this point, people, why does anyone bother? Ted Cruz sees those so often, he may not even be offended.
“He might just think that’s how people wave now.” – Trevor Noah
“So, even though they lost the game, I think New York won the battle last night.” – Jimmy Kimmel