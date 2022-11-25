Gobbling up the dollars
“This year, your Thanksgiving might look a little different, because prices are up on almost everything, from frozen pie crusts to pumpkin pie mix to a dozen dinner rolls. Well, there goes my favorite dessert: a dozen dinner rolls.
“This is due to a variety of factors, including the war in Ukraine, high fuel prices. But the number one factor, according to experts, is Hunter Biden’s laptop.” – Stephen Colbert
“In other words, it’s going to cost you an arm and a leg for a wing and a thigh.
“A new record high for Thanksgiving food items. You know how the economists figured this out? Pie chart.” — James Corden
The night before ...“Today was so-called ‘Blackout Wednesday,’ which is known as the biggest bar night of the year. So if you’re watching me right now, you a loser.” – Seth Meyers
“It’s a great tradition, you talk smack about your family to your friends, and then tomorrow you talk smack about your friends to your family.
“This is actually one of the biggest drinking nights of the year, which is why tomorrow morning people are going to be, like, ‘I’m most thankful for this bacon, egg and cheese and Gatorade.’
“Right now, some of you are excited to see your family, while the rest of you are about to draw an extra line on a COVID test.
“A bit of history: I read that Abraham Lincoln declared Thanksgiving an official holiday in 1863. It’s like during the Civil War, he saw our country fighting each other and thought, ‘We should make a whole meal out of this.’ ” – Jimmy Fallon
“It’s a special time, when we gather with family and friends to share our gratitude through America’s traditional expression of love: the food coma.” – Stephen Colbert
Doctor’s orders“Dr. Anthony Fauci today gave what is likely his last coronavirus briefing before retiring at the end of the year. And you can tell he’s kinda given up, because he gave the briefing from a rave.” – Seth Meyers
“He was like, ‘This is my last day, so if you want to inject bleach, go nuts.’
“Dr. Fauci is 81 years old. Today, Biden was like, ‘Congrats on your early retirement.’ ” – Jimmy Fallon
Happy birthday, Mr. President
“(Sunday) was President Biden’s 80th birthday. The whole family got together at the White House and took away his car keys.” – Jimmy Kimmel
“Remember, you’re only as old as the number of years you have been alive, which is an unprecedented number for the job that you have.
“But you know what? I think his age is actually a strength at this point. The world’s so crazy, I love having the stability and wisdom of those crowned with many winters – a man who has firsthand memories of bipartisanship, of a shared vision of America, of a time when ice came in wagons.” – Stephen Colbert
And that’s the Truth
“Trump (who was reinstated to Twitter by Elon Musk) said he sees no reason to return to Twitter – he is on Truth Social. Do you know how badly you have to screw up Twitter to make Donald Trump refuse to go on it?” – Jimmy Kimmel
“Yeah, Trump’s already on his own platform, Truth Social. He was like, ‘I’m sorry, I can’t be on two failing sites at once.’ ” – Jimmy Fallon