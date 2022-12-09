Georgia on our minds
“Voters were out at the polls all day, and at 11:35 Eastern time, with 0 percent of precincts reporting, because we taped the show at 5:30, ‘The Late Show’ is ready to project that Herschel Walker does not belong in the Senate.” – Stephen Colbert
“Warnock has won Georgia! It’s fitting he’s a reverend, because when I hear that, all I can say is ‘Thank God.’
“This is a tough break for Walker, though it’ll take him a couple days to understand what has happened.
“With this loss, Walker is expected to return to his previous job, lying about having previous jobs. But on the bright side, it gives him more time to spend with his family, and more time to figure out who that is.” – Stephen Colbert
“President Biden said on Friday that Democrats must win the Georgia Senate runoff to avoid a 50-50 split in the chamber. ‘But that would mean the end of my presidency!’ said Joe Manchin.” – Seth Meyers
“When you take a moment, when you step away from a race, you understand how crazy this was? You had Raphael Warnock, a pastor – a pastor who is preaching at the same church as M.L.K., and Herschel Walker, a man who thinks M.L.K. is how you spell ‘milk.’ ” – Trevor Noah
“Walker was so deeply unqualified that much of the time it seemed like he didn’t even know what was going on. Even Walker’s fellow Republicans warned months ago that he could lose. The only reason he was even a candidate for the Senate in the first place was that he was once on Donald Trump’s game show. Donald Trump fired him from ‘The Celebrity Apprentice,’ but thought he might do better in the United States Senate. [imitating Trump] ‘Herschel, I don’t know if you’re ready to sell corn dogs in Times Square, so let’s put you in charge of the U.S. military first.’ ” – Seth Meyers
The terminator
“Former President Trump on Saturday said that the 2020 election should be overturned and the Constitution should be terminated. He does give a memorable wedding toast.”– Seth Meyers
“Yeah, that’s right. The Republican front-runner for president of the United States wants to terminate the Constitution because Twitter wouldn’t allow him to see Hunter Biden’s [expletive].” — Trevor Noah
“Again with the Hunter Biden laptop! Give it a rest!
“You don’t hear anyone obsessing over the former president’s son’s laptop. And Eric’s got a good one – it’s made by Fisher-Price, and it can tell you what sound a cow makes.” – Stephen Colbert
“You know, not everyone is a stable enough genius to write down their intention to overthrow democracy in a social media post, but he thinks the Constitution is something that can be terminated, like it’s Meat Loaf on an episode of ‘Celebrity Apprentice.’ It doesn’t go like that.” – Jimmy Kimmel
“It’s only fair. Trump got to win an election through Facebook, Biden should get to win one through Twitter.” – James Corden
Trumped
On Tuesday, officials with the Trump Organization were convicted on 17 counts of tax fraud and other crimes.
“Oh, Santa, you got my letter!
“What happened was, top execs in the organization got around paying their fair share of taxes through a series of schemes that included off-the-books perks like luxury cars and free apartments.
“Because nothing makes you look less guilty than giving all your execs a getaway car and a hideout.” – Stephen Colbert
“And you know what that means? Donald Trump is going to prison – to visit all the lower-ranking people that did this without his knowledge or his permission.
“All the successes and Trump’s organization, they are due to the genius of Donald Trump. All the crimes, he had no idea. He’s like, [imitating Donald Trump] ‘That’s right, folks. I have zero control over the things I run, which is why you should vote for me to run the country so I can run it like one of my companies, which I don’t even run. I don’t even run.’ ” – Trevor Noah
“Nothing ever happens to Donald Trump. He’ll probably try to convince us he’s never even heard of the Trump Organization.” – Jimmy Kimmel