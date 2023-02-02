House hunters
“The FBI reportedly searched President Biden’s Delaware beach house today as part of the ongoing investigation into his handling of classified documents. And I think he might be getting nervous, because he said, ‘You know what you should be searching? Hunter’s laptop! Crazy stuff in there!’ ” – Seth Meyers
“Speaking of Biden, today the White House announced that he will get his annual physical on Feb. 16. It’s going to be crazy after Biden’s colonoscopy when the doctor says, ‘There’s no easy way to tell you this, but we found more classified documents.’ ” – Jimmy Fallon
“They didn’t find anything classified, but they did find a 1982 Zenith TV and three boxes of Parcheesi.” – Jimmy Kimmel
End of an era
“President Biden informed Congress yesterday that he will officially end the coronavirus pandemic emergency declaration in May, which means that everyone can finally stop wearing their mask a year ago.” – Seth Meyers
“The timing makes sense. Might as well squeeze in one more spring break public health emergency for old time’s sake.” – James Corden
“Take that, COVID, we beat you. Shove that up your nose and rotate it five times!
“This has been a long time coming. I wish you could see the smiles on the faces in my audience. And I wish I could, too, because they’re still wearing masks.” – Stephen Colbert
End of an era, NFL edition
“Tom Brady announced he’s decided to retire, but for real this time. Every year on the first of February, Tom Brady comes out of the locker room to announce his retirement. Then if he sees his shadow, he goes right back to the NFL.” – Jimmy Kimmel
“He was around for a long time. Let’s just say Brady was the only active NFL player to see ‘Top Gun’ 1 and 2 in theaters.
“Brady is done and, in a related story, tickets to next year’s Buccaneers games are now free.” – Jimmy Fallon
“Brady is moving on to bigger and better things. Yesterday, he was walking the red carpet for the premiere of his new film ‘80 for Brady.’ I hear it went pretty well until he tucked Rita Moreno under his arm and spiked her in the end zone.” – Stephen Colbert
Super storylines“It’s already a history-making game because Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce will become the first brothers to face off against each other in a Super Bowl. But not the first time family members have played each other. Who can forget the dramatic playoffs matchup between Joe and Hannah Montana?” – Stephen Colbert
“This is really high stakes because they’re playing for who gets the top bunk.
“Maybe this is how Prince William and Prince Harry should sort out their issues.” – James Corden
“You can tell Philly partied hard last night because today, the Rocky statue is holding up Tylenol and a Gatorade.
“Of course, everyone in Kansas City is just as pumped. This is the Chiefs’ third Super Bowl appearance in the last four years. Even Tom Brady is like, ‘Hey, give someone else a chance.’ ” – Jimmy Fallon
On the campaign rail“Former President Trump kicked off his 2024 campaign on Saturday at the New Hampshire Republican Party’s annual meeting and said, ‘I’m more angry now, and I’m more committed now than I ever was’ – though it’s never a good sign when your opening pitch is, ‘I’m blind with rage.’ ” – Seth Meyers
“Trump also warned that if Ron DeSantis runs for president, he would consider it a great act of disloyalty. And, you know, loyalty means everything to the guy who cheated on his third wife with a porn star and thought it might be cool to hang his vice president.” – Jimmy Kimmel
“Speaking of DeSantis, I saw that he’s actively preparing for a possible presidential run, and he hasn’t landed on an official slogan yet, but he’s trying a few out. First, there’s ‘DeSantis 2024: Diet Trump.’ Next, there’s ‘DeSantis 2024: DeAmerica DeTruly DeDeServes DeDeSantis.’ And finally, ‘DeSantis 2024: Make America Florida Again.’ ” – Jimmy Fallon