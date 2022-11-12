A deputy sheriff in tiny Roachdale, 15 miles southeast of Crawfordsville, found himself in pursuit of person “dressed as Pikachu” driving a modified lawn mower through the town of about 800 on Halloween night.
For the uninitiated, Pikachu is a character from Pokémon, a Nintendo electronic game series that debuted in Japan in 1996. The franchise later became wildly popular in the United States and around the world.
Law enforcement officers say the person had been recklessly operating the lawn mower with a trailer in tow, as children were trick-or-treating, according to WXIN-TV Indianapolis.
And they had a bit of fun writing the report of what transpired.
The deputy “attempted to make a traffic stop on the mower,” the report said. “Unfortunately Pikachu turned around, flipped off (the deputy), and continued on.”
Police said “the pursuit” of lawn mower Pikachu took place for a few blocks before the deputy broke off the chase due to the mower operator’s erratic and dangerous driving. At one point, the driver attempted to swerve into the deputy’s vehicle, police said.
Police were able to identify the suspect beneath the Pikachu costume. They arrived at the home of a 19-year-old man and, “after a brief scuffle,” two officers were able to subdue him and take him into custody.
Police said the Roachdale teenager faces two counts of resisting law enforcement.
“At this time, we believe Pikachu acted alone and no other Pokémon characters were involved in this incident,” the Roachdale Police Department wrote. “However, we are not opposed to catching them all.”