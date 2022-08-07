Reasonable, silent middle must make its voice heard
How far is too far? The two-party system is tearing at the seams from extremists making detrimental decisions while the majority middle sits on the sidelines complaining. When will the reasonable middle get pushed so far that we can’t take it any longer? The two-party system has been broken for decades, and the extreme politicians are stacking the system against anyone reasonable and middle-minded.
My mother always said you can judge the education level of a person by their actions. Educated people are slow to act, methodical with words and open to change, which happens to align with the characteristics of us majority middlemen. In all my conversations with people, most believe in a person’s choice for medical access and intimate partners, being a good global citizen and taking care of natural resources. Most people believe in expert opinions because those with advanced degrees have the experience to back well-researched arguments. And most people just want to live a quiet and happy life.
These fundamentals of us in the middle are now being challenged because political extremists have swung the pendulum so far toward their hidden agendas, we no longer are able to live quietly and happily. I am a proud Indiana resident who loves calling this city home. I’m not ready to leave, but I am ready to fight for us in the middle. Being quiet is no longer a choice, unfortunately. We, the reasonable silent middle, need to act to save ourselves from civil war.
Charlotte Tompkins
Fort Wayne
Rokita, Banks ignore truth in Fox News appearances
Earlier this month, two of Indiana’s more prominent Republican politicians were selected to appear as guests on the Fox News network, much to my chagrin.
The first was Attorney General Todd Rokita, who used this platform to question the integrity and qualifications of an Indianapolis medical doctor who provided medical care, including an abortion procedure, on behalf of a 10-year-old girl. This girl from Ohio, who was impregnated because of a rape, was refused treatment in her home state due to recently passed abortion laws as a result of the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade.
Despite the fact that this doctor properly followed all the required procedures to help this young patient, our attorney general aggressively questioned her competence and administrative efforts. Rokita then promised the national Fox News audience a full investigationmaking him the possible target of a defamation lawsuit.
U.S. Rep. Jim Banks was also selected by Fox News to address the progress of the ongoing Jan. 6 committee investigation. Without explanation, Banks then determined that the findings to date have completely exonerated former President Donald Trump from any wrongdoing in his attempt to overturn what has been proven to be an open and free election.
Banks’ analysis of the ongoing investigation does not shock me. Several months ago, we were blessed with his thoughts after only one day of witness testimony. Based on this limited testimony, he concluded that the bipartisan committee constituted an “obvious attack on our democracy” and was simply a “political ploy” by a biased committee against Trump. He also decided that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was the individual who should have stopped the onslaught of Trump followers intent upon overturning the election.
We know that Trump was still the president on Jan. 6, 2021, and his role leading up to that day, during it and since then has been directed toward overturning the elective process. Trump’s active role in this effort is well documented.
I realize we have experienced difficulty in changing the minds of Trump’s followers with facts, logic, litigation and truth, but we certainly cannot ignore truth and still remain a democracy.
Lowell T. Gratigny
Fort Wayne
Blocked railroad crossings have become intolerable
Will anything ever be done about the unacceptable traffic situation caused by freight trains in our city’s southwest? On Sunday, July 17, at 5:26 p.m., I, along with many other travelers, encountered a very frustrating situation.
My normal route (Ardmore Road south to Engle, then east to Bluffton) was blocked by a train that was not moving. I, along with the others, decided to try Nuttman Avenue – blocked – then Covington Road – blocked – then Brooklyn Avenue – blocked. I finally chose to take Taylor Street to Broadway, where the tracks are elevated, to Bluffton Road to get to my Waynedale home.
Fort Wayne is listed as one of the most progressive cities and a great place to live. For the most part, I agree with that statement, but this bottleneck needs to be addressed so that emergency vehicles can get to the hospital unhindered and Ardmore can be a route to our recently improved airport without delays.
If you were in one of the many vehicles delayed by that July 17 episode or have been annoyed by long waits daily, please tell your city leaders it’s time to elevate. So many people I talk to are fed up with this train situation. You can do something. Contact the mayor by going to www.cityoffortwayne.org and clicking on “Contact Mayor.” Sometimes it takes a village to get things done.
Joan Davis
Fort Wayne
Young loses voter’s backing for supporting Democrats
Sen. Todd Young has done it again. He and Sen. Chuck Schumer authored the technology bill currently working its way through Congress. Young also voted for the recent firearm legislation and helped Biden’s infrastructure legislation by voting for cloture.
Why is Young helping Biden and his agenda? Do the Democrats help the Republicans? No, they stick together and do not budge. Will I be voting for Young in November? No! I will stay home, as will many others. Red wave in November? As fed up as I and many others are with Young and Jim Banks, that will not happen.
Cuffy Meigs
Fort Wayne
‘Doonesbury’ belongs on the editorial page
I am perfectly fine with the Journal Gazette publishing the comic strip “Doonesbury,” but considering the constant subject content, may it be suggested that the strip is moved to the editorial page, as it would be nearer topics of similar interest. That would also free up a spot in the comics section for a new strip to be added.
Gerald M. Walker
Berne