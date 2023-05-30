As in play, students showed social equity fight goes on
After nearly three months since their play was shut down by insular parents, students at Carroll High School have spoken: The show must go on.
Their hours of hard work were on full display on that stage on May 20, and their courage to stand up to bigotry was shown through their bombastic and elegant performances. It was like they did everything with 200% effort just to spite those who tried to stop them.
The tale of Marian displayed the complexities of human sexuality and confronted our perceptions of gender roles. The play also showed that the fight against social inequity is an everlasting heirloom passed down to the next generation. Robin Hood the person may die, but Robin Hood the idea is immortal. This theme is never more relevant than it is today.
One can look back at the actions of those ignorant parents and feel a variety of emotions: shame, anger, sadness or even amusement due to the irony. Their mission to halt its production backfired. The students were given a larger platform, both figuratively and literally. The people who wanted to see the show at first still went to see it, and it reached more people than those kids could have imagined.
Schools have been weaponized by bigoted adults whose purge against the LGBTQ+ community is nothing short of reprehensible. However, it is now students themselves who are fighting back. “Marian” was more than just a high school play; it was an act of defiance in the face of intolerance.
RICHARD SANCHEZ
Fort Wayne
GOP showed cowardice by sidestepping Santos action
On May 17, members of the Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives displayed their latest profile in courage by refusing consideration of a vote to expel Rep. George Santos from Congress.
Coming in the wake of the libel judgment against the former president, and in keeping with their stout defense of him, this latest act of “principled leadership” from Speaker Kevin McCarthy and his equally fearful minions should not be of any great surprise, only continued miserable degradation of our democratic form of government.
The House Ethics Committee, with equal, bipartisan representation, has already started a formal investigation of Mr. Santos’s actions as a freshman member of Congress, separate from 13 criminal charges filed by the Justice Department against Santos.
The party of law and order, the party that embellished the principle of family values to the extent that they led to the impeachment of Bill Clinton, largely centered on a scandalous affair with a White House intern, now has neither the will nor political interest to discipline one of their own on Capitol Hill. Apparently, their sense of morality and judgment is at least as lacking as that of the individual who hides behind the veneer of public servant.
KEVIN KRAJEWSKI
Fort Wayne
Pervasive gun violence calls for cooler heads
I would like to respond to an April 29 opinion piece by Greg Slyford (“Memories of new generation will spur gun reform”). I agree with his message 100%.
I was born and raised in Fort Wayne, and I remember walking to school at Harrison Hill Elementary School and South Side High School, never imagining gun violence.
After I departed Indiana in 1979, there were shootings in Houston, New York City, Paris, London, Dallas, Chicago and Boulder, Colorado. I still never thought about getting shot. But I do now.
While shopping in the local grocery store, I noticed a man with a gun and holster. I asked him if he was law enforcement. He replied no. Open carry is insane. Everyone has a temper or a tipping point. Discuss and negotiate the situation. Let’s get along, Fort Wayne.
Byron Scott Laurie
Boulder, Colo.