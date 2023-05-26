Carroll students’ play a positive response to bigotry
My heartfelt and enthusiastic congratulations to all the students, parents, producers and directors, local theatrical organizations, Fort Wayne Pride and the thousands of appreciative audience members who enjoyed and cheered the production of “Marian, or The True Tale of Robin Hood: Teen Edition” at Foellinger Theatre on Saturday night.
What an uplifting experience and healthy, compassionate response to the bullhorn of bigotry that tried to silence the voices of these creative teens, who represented those among us who have suffered exclusion and ridicule for simply trying to be themselves.
And to Janine Rudolph and the board members and the principal of Carroll High School, I tip my glass to you, overflowing with my California margarita, for making this wonderful evening possible.
I have no doubt that the 27 students involved in this production will go on to make this city and state, and their world, a more accepting and inclusive place.
Mark Rudolph
Fort Wayne
More spirituality in schools raises troubling questions
In an opinion piece May 11, Jeffrey Nix argued that what the Fort Wayne Community Schools system needs, for the sake of the mental health of its students, is more spirituality (i.e., religion).
He certainly is not alone in this sentiment, which appears to be shared by virtually every Republican in the Indiana state legislature as it works to eliminate the public school system in favor of religiously based charter schools. Moreover, such national figures as Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert would, it seems, like to take this a step further and convert the entire United States into an officially Christian nation.
Assuming that Nix’s proposal has merit (which under some circumstances may be the case), the question becomes which religion to incorporate into our school system. For Nix, given his apparent religious proclivities, the answer is probably Franciscan Catholicism.
Other people might have differing points of view, however. What about Judaism, Islam, Hinduism, Zoroastrianism, Buddhism, Confucianism, Taoism, Shintoism, Protestantism, Paganism, and every denomination, sub-denomination, sect and sub-sect of all of these religions? How shall we decide? Furthermore, we have atheists and agnostics who don’t want religion anywhere near the classroom. Shall we ignore them?
And who is to say that religion equates with morality and mental health very much anyway, when religious differences have been one of the greatest sources of human divisiveness and conflict throughout humankind’s history?
Moreover, one or another omniscient, omnipresent and omnipotent god causes, permits or enables countless horrendous catastrophes and atrocities on a daily basis, including a record number of mass shootings in the United States alone so far this year. None of this is good for global comity, or anyone’s mental health.
The founding fathers appeared to have had their reasons for introducing the Establishment and Free Exercise clauses into the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. Imposition of one’s values upon others is certainly antithetical to anyone’s sense of freedom, and it is a slippery slope from a well-intentioned proposal to a theocratic autocracy.
Galen Yordy
Fort Wayne
Ballet’s ‘Evening of Stierle’ was work of creative genius
For those of you who missed the recent Fort Wayne Ballet production of “An Evening of Stierle” at the Arts United Center, you missed an opportunity to encounter a creative genius performance. What a memorable event – impeccable choreography, dance, music, lighting, costumes and setting.
Accolades to everyone who made this event an unforgettable experience in ballet. Fort Wayne is so fortunate to have such talent entertaining our community in the performing arts. Bravo!
Richard Avdul
Fort Wayne