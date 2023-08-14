Increase support for families of fallen
Why is it that every time a public servant in Indiana, such as a police officer or firefighter, dies on the job, the family must start a memorial fund to support the family of the fallen? It breaks my heart to see that these families must worry about a loss of income after a loved one passes away on the job while protecting the citizens of Indiana.
It doesn’t matter if they work in a town of 300 people, a city of 300,000 or a metro of almost 2 million – they all do the job that they do to protect us and our loved ones.
Thoughts and prayers and flags at half-staff do not help the family of the fallen. The state should immediately cover all costs of medical care and burial costs if they don’t already do that. The state should also figure out how much that hero would make until retirement and cut the family a check for that amount right now. Indiana could waive any state income taxes and pay the federal taxes on the payment, contribute to the decedent’s retirement fund until the retirement date comes to fruition, and pay for college costs to any state-funded college for his or her surviving children. This would ease the pain on the family during a great time of unimaginable suffering and grief.
Indiana has the money to make this happen. According to IN.gov, the state has a surplus of $2.9 billion. I urge any state representative or senator to step up and introduce a version of this bill to do just that. Who will be the one to stand tall for our fallen heroes?
D.R. Murphy
Fort Wayne
Brawling athletes’ penalties too light
The behavior of professional athletes has been modeled by fans since the beginning of professional sports. Unfortunately, violence in sports is on the increase, most recently demonstrated by the fight between the White Sox and the Guardians on Aug. 5. Fans follow this type of behavior in youth and amateur sports. Young athletes, as well as parents, are repeating this violent behavior on an increasing basis.
The penalties for this kind of behavior do not reflect the severity of the violent actions. A small number of game suspensions does not represent a proper penalty for what is essentially assault and battery. The penalties should be far more substantial.
In the pros, going unpaid for the rest of season, plus an additional unpaid season, would begin to approach a proper level of penalty. Gambling has more severe penalties than assault.
In amateur sports, the penalties should be no less, even if it is the parent of a child demonstrating the violent behavior. Requiring a police presence at youth sports competitions is ridiculous, but it has become necessary in some locations. Verbal or physical assault in youth sports should result in severe periods of suspensions for parents and athletes.
It’s time to demand that civilized behavior return to our sports environments. Passion for competition should not lead to fights.
RONALD BAKER
Fort Wayne