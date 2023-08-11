Let milkweed grow; monarchs rely on it
I have been gathering monarch eggs and caterpillars for over 15 years now. Each year, they arrive later in the season and fewer numbers are showing up. By the time we see them, it is the fourth or fifth generation. These are the monarchs that lay the “super generation” of monarchs, which take that great migration south to central Mexico for the winter.
So imagine my huge disappointment and anger when I started my daily trip along the ditch on our property and found that someone has driven over most of the milkweed, killing up to 25 monarch butterflies in various stages of life. I was devastated.
The monarch has been put onto the endangered species list now. We can’t afford reckless killing of milkweed anywhere. They rely on the milkweed for every stage of life. Milkweed also provides food for most pollinators. It’s simple math. No milkweed, no monarchs. Please be proactive and be a solution and not part of the problem. Let the milkweed grow.
Laurie Butts
Columbia City
Street basketball photo ill-advised
I am quite disappointed to see that our local newspaper promotes unlawful and dangerous behavior. The “Bowser basketball” photo and caption on Page 1C Aug. 2 shows (with implied approval) the unlawful presence of a basketball goal in the right-of-way along a public street and the unwise activity of playing (at any sport, at any age) in the street.
I am sure there are many neighborhoods that could use a basketball court or other amenities. Perhaps the city should take some of the vacant lots and provide such amenities for the neighborhood residents to enjoy. Local firms might even be willing to donate sturdy equipment or provide pavement or skilled labor, for the good public relations value they could realize.
James R. Crouse
Fort Wayne
Lunch gift a treat
I am writing to thank the person or persons who picked up our tab. We were at a table of six at Lakeside Cafe on July 30 around 1 p.m. We were enjoying each other’s company after attending church at Concordia Lutheran. This gift was very kind, and we wish to thank you for your thoughtfulness. What a wonderful surprise when Glenda said our bill had been paid. We will pay it forward.
Dean and Sandy Benning
Fort Wayne
Good day got better
My sincerest thanks to the gentleman and his lady who paid for my purchase at JCPenney. You were so pleasant to talk to. You made a good day into a great day. Your warmth will be passed forward.
Lois Perrine
Fort Wayne