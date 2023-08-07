Criticism of Pride festival is lies rooted in hate, fear
A special thanks to Peter Scaer (“Support for Pride is an unhealthy choice,” July 27) for reminding us that hate and bigotry is alive in our community. He reminds me of the people who stand outside of pride events with derogatory signs screaming hateful things at anyone who passes by.
What’s the goal of being hateful toward an event that has nothing to do with you? When people like Mr. Scaer spread lies about us because of their own fear and confusion, all it does is continue to divide us.
What exactly is he afraid of? Does it bother him to see a community of people who love and support each other? Lying about us doesn’t affect us, because we’re used to that. But how does it feel knowing that the only argument he can present is falsehoods? I honestly feel sorry for him, and I hope that one day he finds peace.
Elizabeth Markley
Fort Wayne
Common sense lacking in ‘Pride’ movement
I would like to respond to a letter published July 27. It was like a breath of fresh air to read the letter from Peter Scaer. He stated that it is unhealthy to support any so-called “Pride” event.
My thoughts are allied with those of Mr. Scaer. What is there to be proud of for those people who march under that “Pride” banner? Proud of being homosexual? I wore the uniform of this country for 25 years. That’s worth being proud of.
And shame on our Indiana State Department of Health for supporting a “kid-friendly” drag show in our city. What a sordid event. This organization and these “Pride” folks have not read a Bible lately. If they did, they would see just what their Creator thinks of this behavior. In closing, I would say that this “Pride” movement is greatly lacking in common sense.
Tim Donovan
Fort Wayne
Nature, and people, benefit when native plants thrive
Driving around town, I’ve recently noticed a few areas along roadsides with signs saying, “Do not mow. Do not spray.” The one that I see most often is at Auburn and Wallen roads.
The signs caught my eye and made me realize that there was a large stand of beautiful native plants and flowers growing there. At this time in the summer, the lot is a riot of colors and heights and textures. I’m sure it’s overflowing with a myriad of pollinators like bees, butterflies, moths, wasps and other insects, and with birds and other wildlife. When I drive past it, my heart lifts and I always say a silent “thank you” to the person who is responsible for it.
To all of those who are allowing native plants to grow and thrive on their property – thank you! Your efforts are not going unnoticed. They are bringing joy to at least one person in Fort Wayne and likely to many, not to mention encouraging biodiversity and abundant life in these spots. When news about the climate is so often disheartening or downright terrifying, it’s a ray of light in the darkness when I see folks encouraging native plants. Keep it up and thank you for making our world a better place!
Shay Purba
Fort Wayne
Columnist’s wise words spark reader’s imagination
Nancy Carlson Dodd’s July 28 column (“Words for the wise”) hit the ball out of the park! “Anomia” is my new favorite word. And Nancy, try using a “travel pillow” (built like a flexible donut) for your “power naps” – it really cuts down on the “bed hair.” Both terms are now firmly established in my repertoire.
And while I can appreciate and identify with “antigeekahood,” I’m trying to come up with something easier to remember. How about “retrobate”? Thank you, Nancy, for making us all smarter and making us smile!
Suzanne Anglin
Fort Wayne