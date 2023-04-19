In the March 30 edition ("Through a different lens"), Floyd Guffey advocates for renaming Calhoun Street to honor Moses Calhoun. If the honoree is not known by the general populace, a placard will inform us about his fame.
What about Anthony Boulevard? Is it named after Marc Anthony? Gen. Anthony Wayne? Ray Anthony the band leader? Placard, please. Then there is Columbia Street. "Columbia, the Gem of the Ocean"? A nation in South America? Columbia Records? Placard, please.
Lewis? Coldwater? Douglas? Hadley? Placard, please. The obvious point is: placard for one, placard for all.
LEONARD JOHNSTON
Fort Wayne
Aung San Suu Kyi has been accused of being a corrupt person. In fact, the accuser in her case is criminal Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, who has appointed a judge to intimidate Aung San Suu Kyi.
The people of Myanmar have known about Min Aung Hlaing, who manipulates the military power to resurrect the Ne Win military rule. The people have lost respect for Min Aung Hlaing's military and his title of general.
Most of the people do not want to talk about military rule. They simply want to live in peace. Most people are farmers. But they have respect for Aung San Suu Kyi who is working for the people of Myanmar to be free from the yoke of Min Aung Hlaing's military administration. Min Aung Hlaing seems to follow the footsteps of his mentors, Ne Win, Sein Lwin, Saw Naung and Than Shwe.
If Aung San Suu Kyi is corrupt, there would be no winner of the election. Min Aung Hlaing himself claims he is the winner of election. The whole world knows who Aung San Suu Kyi and Min Aung Hlaing are.
Aung Chin Win Aung
Indianapolis
There has been a spate of letters recently claiming climate change is a hoax. Well, people, if in the face of all evidence you are right, then all we have to worry about is war, disease, women's reproductive choices, school kids using the "wrong" restroom and a few other things.
But if you are wrong, in spite of all you heard on social media, we have an overriding concern. In the best case, there will be more and stronger hurricanes, more tornados, derechos, thunderstorms, wildfires, droughts, floods, more misery and deaths. In the worst case, it's the collapse of civilization or even the extinction of the human race. I'd guess somewhere in between, but we can't be sure.
I hope you doubters are right, but I fear you are not.
Ed Powers
Roanoke
Our daughter in law, Sarah, and our grandson, Charles, were walking in the Lowe's parking lot when a man in a pickup truck yelled at them to take off their masks!
I would like to say to that man that they would love nothing more than to take off their masks, but Charles is in treatment for T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. He has to wear a mask whenever he is out in public. Besides having to miss school, miss playing with friends, hospital visits, chemo treatments, bloodwork and spinal taps, now he has to deal with an angry man yelling at him, an 8-year-old boy.
How pitiful is that? What has happened to our society that wearing a mask makes someone so angry they would yell at a little boy? Why are they so threatened by people wearing a mask?
My first feelings upon hearing about this incident was anger toward that clueless angry man, but then I thought of the words of Michelle Obama, "when they go low, we go high." Please consider that it is no one's business why a person is wearing a mask.
Carol Kent
Angola