Club for Growth not in step with Americans’ interests
I found Dave Cooper’s March 22 rebuttal to Jill Long Thompson’s recent criticism of U.S. Rep. Jim Banks unpersuasive.
Mr. Cooper didn’t like Ms. Long Thompson’s concern about the Club for Growth’s endorsement of Banks’ senatorial bid, accusing her of casting the club as a “supremely evil empire.”
But all she did was accurately list many of the club’s goals, such as replacing Medicare with a voucher system and privatizing Social Security. Mr. Cooper actually strengthened Ms. Long Thompson’s case by adding that the Club for Growth also wants to repeal the Affordable Care Act and increase deregulation.
None of these proposals are popular with the American people. Polls routinely show that people like Medicare and reject privatization of Social Security. And despite the flaws of the Affordable Care Act, people like many of its provisions, such as providing insurance for those with pre-existing conditions. (If you, like me, have a loved one with a pre-existing condition who couldn’t buy medical insurance at any price before the ACA was enacted, you no doubt love this part.)
Absent any better alternatives – and there aren’t any on the Club for Growth’s website – folks want to keep the ACA.
As for deregulation, we can all cite unnecessary or burdensome regulations, but some industries could use more regulation, not less. (See railroad industry; East Palestine.)
I think the more people learn about the agenda of the Club for Growth, the more they will reject it – and any politicians who support it.
RANDY HISNER
Decatur
Earth fighting back against humans’ destructive ways
Mike Keller, in his March 31 letter about what he perceives to be the blather around climate change, is correct about one thing: Mother Nature is in total control of our climate. The problem is, he doesn’t understand what she’s telling us.
The planet is a living, breathing entity. Humans are a plague upon the surface of our planet. Think of it as a flesh-eating bacteria on your body. Like your body fighting that bacteria, the planet is fighting back against the destruction that’s being levied against it.
We are destroying our oceans with garbage and our atmosphere with ozone-depleting gases, and still the simple-minded refuse to understand that we are the problem.
The planet has just started its fight. Natural occurrences that took a thousand years to cycle through are now happening in decades. You can continue to believe with your arrogant ignorance that we aren’t the problem, but you won’t be the ones who have to deal with the worst of the coming reckoning. It will be your children and grandchildren.
Dennis Powell
Fort Wayne
Kind humans still exist: Grocery incident proves it
An act of kindness beyond measure occurred on a busy Sunday afternoon at Aldi on Lima Road.
I had just made a deposit at a local bank, which apparently takes 24 hours to register. As a result, when I tried to pay for $43.38 worth of groceries and couldn’t, the couple standing in line with me stepped up and paid for all the groceries without explanation, only that “life has been good to them.” I offered to pay them back but was met only with enthusiastic kindness and gratefulness.
I do hope you find it warrants the space to remind readers of the sharing, helpfulness and overall existence of kind human beings in our everyday lives. I’m grateful for the memory.
REBECCA DOUGLAS
Fort Wayne