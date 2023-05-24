As I write this, Democrats and Republicans appear to be far apart on raising the debt ceiling, creating the real possibility of the United States defaulting on its obligations and preventing the federal government from continuing to operate.
To be clear, this is not a situation dictated by any concern for the country or its citizens, but rather an effort by the Republicans to destroy the economy and thereby handicap Democrats in the 2024 election.
If the Republicans were serious about reining in spending, they have the ability to shut down the government this fall until Democrats agree to their spending cuts. Alternatively, they could agree to raise taxes on the wealthiest Americans – arguably the biggest factor in the nation's current debt situation has been the Reagan, George Bush and Trump tax cuts which predominantly benefitted business and the wealthiest Americans.
But Republicans do not care about the debt or deficits, which historically have been substantially less when the Democrats have controlled the White House. Republicans only care about making sure the country is in dire straits in November 2024. If the Democrats cave to Republican demands, millions of Americans will be worse off than they are today; state and local governments will have greater difficulty funding essential public services like police, education and infrastructure; and the federal deficits – and therefore the debt – will increase, because tax receipts will decrease. Republicans hope this will help them electorally in 2024.
If the Democrats do not go along with Republican demands and the nation defaults, millions of Americans will lose their jobs, Social Security recipients will not get their checks, the stock market will collapse, interest rates and inflation will skyrocket, the world will lose trust in the United States – and Republicans hope that in 2024, voters will punish the Democrats for presiding over the destruction of the country.
I realize there is a sizable group of Republican voters who think this end justifies the means, but I hope that a majority of Republicans are not ready to cut off their noses to spite their faces. As Great Britain discovered with Brexit, once a bad idea is implemented, there is no going back.
Terry Nilles
Fort Wayne
On May 17, members of the Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives displayed their latest "profile" in courage by refusing consideration of a vote to expel Rep. George Santos from Congress.
Coming in the wake of the libel judgment against the former president, and in keeping with their stout defense of him, this latest act of "principled leadership" from Speaker Kevin McCarthy and his equally fearful minions should not be of any great surprise, only continued miserable degradation of our democratic form of government.
The House Ethics Committee, with equal, bipartisan representation, has already started a formal investigation of Mr. Santos's actions as a freshman member of Congress, separate from 13 criminal charges filed by the Justice Department against Santos.
The party of law and order, the party that embellished the principle of family values to the extent that they led the impeachment of Bill Clinton, largely centered on a scandalous affair with a White House intern, now has neither the will or political interest to discipline one of their own on Capitol Hill. Apparently, their sense of morality and judgment is at least as lacking as the individual who hides behind the veneer of public servant.
KEVIN KRAJEWSKI
Fort Wayne
My heartfelt and enthusiastic congratulations to all the students, parents, producers and directors, local theatrical organizations, Fort Wayne Pride, and the thousands of appreciative audience members who enjoyed and cheered the production of "Marian, or The True Tale of Robin Hood: Teen Edition" at Foellinger Theatre on Saturday night.
What an uplifting experience and healthy compassionate response to the bullhorn of bigotry that tried to silence the voices of these creative teens, who represented those among us who have suffered exclusion and ridicule for simply trying to be themselves.
And to Janine Rudolph and the board members and the principal of Carroll High School, I tip my glass to you, overflowing with my California margarita, for making this wonderful evening possible.
I have no doubt that the 27 students involved in this production will go on to make this city and this state and their world a more accepting and inclusive place.
Mark Rudolph
Fort Wayne