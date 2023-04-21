Parents, teachers should work together on books
The process proposed by state lawmakers by which parents would be granted a way to request the removal of a book from a school seems extreme. It seems like it would be more plausible to allow parents to ask that their own children be exempt from reading a particular book, rather than removing the book from every child.
Dr. Jill Manning, a marriage and family therapist, says there is a difference between an intellectually mature reader and a biopsychosocially mature minor, who needs to be protected from age-inappropriate material. While parents have the right to determine what their child reads, this perspective must be considered.
If one wonders whether any books circulated in schools are truly an issue, I would encourage them to research “The Bluest Eye,” which was required to be read in a school in Colorado. To see parents’ point of view, it’s important to understand that this is what some are dealing with and wish to protect their children from.
Finally, I’ll end by arguing that any parent would be concerned if schools were given complete authority over the content a child consumes, leaving no rights to the parents. Ultimately, parents and teachers must work together to decide what is best for the children, and this includes the issue of banning books!
Halle Tash
Columbia City
Legislator’s septic system measure a terrible idea
Bob Morris is one of the worst state representatives the people of Indiana are cursed with. The fact he is involved with HB 1647, a bill to switch septic systems from environmental health regulators to building industry “consultants,” does not surprise me.
If you have ever seen some of the ungodly horrible, contaminated messes that failing septic systems can cause, including turning creeks and waterways black with raw sewage that, in turn, breeds disease-transmitting mosquitoes by the millions, you would vote to have Mr. Morris publicly flogged for “authoring” such a hair-brained outrage.
Terry Smith
Decatur
State must step up in fight against smoking
Indiana ranks almost dead last in public health funding, while also having the eighth worst smoking rate in the nation. We fund tobacco prevention and cessation programs at one-10th the level recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ($7.5 million annually vs. $73.5 million).
A fairly simple solution could improve all three problems in one fell swoop: raising the cigarette tax by $2 per pack. With Indiana having one of the lowest cigarette taxes in the nation, this is not a radical idea, nor is it new. Public health experts and business leaders have been calling for this for years. They know that higher cigarette taxes drive down smoking rates, improve health and save billions of dollars in entirely preventable health care costs caused by tobacco use.
Raising the cigarette tax by $2 per pack would nudge tens of thousands of smokers to quit and prevent tens of thousands of kids from ever beginning to smoke.
It would also generate $371 million in new revenue to invest in strengthening Indiana’s public health programs, starting with tobacco prevention and cessation programming, which could be doubled to $15 million per year and still leave millions to be invested in much-needed mental health care and local public health infrastructure.
Please raise the cigarette tax by $2 per pack and to invest more in fighting tobacco use. It is a win-win!
Carla Harrison
Community Health Worker
Indiana Department of Health, Office of Minority Health