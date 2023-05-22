Gender struggles a cultural issue
A recent letter to the editor began, “I have several grandchildren wrestling with gender dysphoria.” Those of us who are older should ask whether gender dysphoria was common when we were growing up. Or has something in our culture changed? Perhaps we need to slow down.
England, Sweden and Finland have put the brakes on so-called gender-affirming treatment, finding it ineffective and dangerous. Puberty blockers and hormones result in irreversible damage, typically leading to unspeakable surgeries. Autistic children are especially vulnerable to the madness. Sensitive boys are made to feel like they do not fit in, as are tomboys.
In a strange way, gender dysphoria is pushed through gender stereotypes. A vast majority of confused children, if simply allowed to grow up, will become comfortable in their own bodies and identify with their biological sex. Children are in no position to make body-altering decisions.
How has gender dysphoria become a social contagion? What underlying issues might be at play? What role is being played by the cellphone, by internet groomers?
Grandparents fear that by speaking up, they will lose access to their grandchildren. But one day, a grandchild might well ask, “Grandma, why were you silent when I was getting top surgery? Why am I sterile? Why did nobody tell me?” Love your grandchildren, have sympathy, but never enable. They need us to be the grownups who truly care.
PETER SCAER
Fort Wayne
County’s jail plan open to questions
Congratulations to Sean Collentine and Ke’tu Oladuwa for their “Incarceration alternatives” opinion piece April 8. Less costly investments than a new jail could have greater impact.
Overcrowding, jail staffing shortages, exercise shortfalls and jail safety are the issues that the judge ordered changed; he did not mandate a new jail. (See the April 15 article from Brownstown, Indiana, headlined “Lawsuit: Man died after 20 days isolated in jail.”)
Who sold the county the land near the old Sunnymede school site so quickly? Is it connected to the Rivergreenway?
Also, Jim Delaney had an excellent letter published April 13 (“Negotiate a plan for riverfront development”). That is proactive, not reactive!
Joni Weber
Fort Wayne
Hamilton valued
Thank you for publishing the columns of Lee Hamilton, former member of the U.S. House of Representatives. They remind us that, once upon a time, Indiana was represented by a thoughtful person.
Barbara J. Bulmahn
Fort Wayne