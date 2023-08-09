Those who have done their time need jobs too
We’ve grown tired of seeing “Help Wanted” ads in connection to businesses of all sizes, along with reduced services and hours owing to the lack of sufficient staff. National unemployment is at a record low, and yet there are still numerous people standing on street corners with signs begging for help instead of filling those open positions. Could it be there are reasons that some of those folks are not being placed in the jobs that are available?
My guess is that one of the factors involved would be employer reluctance to hire certain categories of people. My friend is an example of what I mean. He has multiple physical and mental challenges, but he proved during 13 months of continuous but temporary employment that he can be dependable and capable. However, in addition to his handicaps, he also has a criminal record including felonies.
I suspect that last point is the one making it difficult for him to land a new position, and I understand why employers in general shy away from criminal histories. At the same time, such people would not be on the streets seeking employment or handouts if they had not already served their time and received some measure of rehabilitation or assistance back into mainstream society.
In addition to some valuable counseling while incarcerated, my friend graduated from a year-long anger management course, and during my many interactions with him, he demonstrates very persistent and socially suitable management of his emotions. From my own knowledge of his past, I can state that most of his criminal history resulted from prior overreactions to bullying and teasing. Those kinds of actions seem extremely unlikely to recur, but that is not obvious from simply discovering that he has a criminal record.
So, on behalf of my friend, and for any other individuals out there who have overcome their pasts, I would like to encourage potential employers to stretch their requirements a little and at least interview and, wherever possible, hire those who have paid their dues to society and are desperate for a new chance at doing useful work and being paid for it.I would be more than willing to provide further detail regarding my friend, and I hope there are others out there who will step forward in the belief that there is a ready and willing cadre of people out there who can and want to fill some of those open positions.
Richard B. Hatch
Fort Wayne
Parks should set aside courts for pickleball
Great job to the city’s Parks Department. Now, let’s take this movement to the next level.
There is an overabundance of tennis courts at city parks, according to the number of players I have seen. They are well represented throughout the city, with plenty of exclusive places to play without pickleball infringing on their territory – Sweeney Park, Kreager Park, Shoaff Park, McMillen Park, etc.
It’s time to raise the bar and designate one or two places exclusively for pickleball. We’re most of the way there at several locations – Lions Park, Foster Park, Hamilton Park, Lakeside Park, etc. Lions Park could potentially handle nine courts (or more if expanded) for exclusive pickleball play, and it is my understanding that it may be up for resurfacing now anyway (which is severely needed). Foster could be expanded to at least 12 courts and perhaps 10 courts at Lakeside and Hamilton parks as well.
This game is continuing to grow at a rapid pace and will not be going away anytime soon. I wouldn’t be surprised if it becomes an Olympic sport.
Don Ogle
Fort Wayne