Borrowing is reasonable, but accept the limits
In the roaring ’90s, we Americans believed that easy credit was the route to universal prosperity. My wallet contained several credit cards.
I was by no means an irresponsible spender. All regular expenses were covered in my budget. But when the basement flooded, floating the washer and dryer, drowning our furnace and corroding the water heater, out came the friendly credit cards.
Emergency brake job on the work van? Hello Visa! Unexpected medical co-pay? Yo, MasterCard! My payment history and credit rating were such that I was never denied an increase in my credit limit – until I was.
Apparently, it was the creditors’ considered opinion that my income would not justify a higher debt load. Did they offer to increase my limits if I would only promise to stop buying my monthly six-pack of Schlitz? They did not. Did I threaten to refuse to pay the expenses I had already incurred? I did not.
My only practical recourse was to increase my revenues, use the additional money to pay off my debt, and start a savings account for the inevitable emergencies. I got a second job.
America can’t get a second job. What we can do is to stop borrowing money from our oligarchs to pay for the necessary but under-funded functions of our national government, and go back to taxing them. You remember, like we used to, when “debt ceiling” was a phrase heard only rarely and wasn’t used to try to extort political advantage.
Floyd Guffey
Fort Wayne
Property assessments hurting homeowners
When is enough enough? Let’s talk about property tax assessments.
I have had to contest mine every year because I live in a beautiful home in the 46805 area but the county appraiser thinks I live on Forest Park Boulevard, which I do not. The “05” is beautiful and also one of the higher tax brackets, but there has not been any major improvement, other than our beautiful Lakeside Park, over the past 30 years. Look at our sidewalks, they are a mess.
In 2021, my property value went up $10,300. In 2022 it went up $81,100. In 2023 it is up $76,500! Yes, it’s true. Is Allen County trying to push us out of our homes? Our homelessness situation is bad, and this is only going to add to it. People who sell their properties can see the benefit and profit, but for those who stay, we get to deal with the drastic increase of the cost of living and now this.
Please join me and contest your property assessment if you think it has gone too far. It is easy and outlined on the form we received telling us of our increases. We need to file Form 130 by June 15. We can also contact the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance. I also will be letting our City Council know that this is really unacceptable.
Sarah Johnson
Fort Wayne
Program lets grocery shoppers fight hunger
There is a very simple way to help feed the hungry. Check with your grocery store and see if they have a program called “community rewards.” It’s on the menu bar on my grocery website. Or check at customer service if you don’t have a cellphone or computer.
The program donates a certain percentage of what you spend each quarter to the charity you select. For instance, my favorite charity is Community Harvest of Northeast Indiana (food bank). What’s yours?
My mom always said, “Every little bit helps.” We need to help each other.
JOAN PARKISON
Fort Wayne