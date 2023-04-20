The process proposed by state lawmakers by which parents would be granted a way to request the removal of a book from a school seems extreme. It seems like it would be more plausible to allow parents to ask that their own children be exempt from reading a particular book, rather than removing the book from every child.
Dr. Jill Manning, a marriage and family therapist, says there is a difference between an intellectually mature reader and a biopsychosocially mature minor, who needs to be protected from age-inappropriate material. While parents have the right to determine what their child reads, this perspective must be considered.
If one wonders whether any books circulated in schools are truly an issue, I would encourage them to research "The Bluest Eye," which was required to be read in a school in Colorado. To see parents' point of view, it's important to understand that this is what some are dealing with and wish to protect their children from.
Finally, I'll end by arguing that any parent would be concerned if schools were given complete authority over the content a child consumes, leaving no rights to the parents. Ultimately, parents and teachers must work together to decide what is best for the children, and this includes the issue of banning books!
Halle Tash
Columbia City
Be sure to catch Fort Wayne at its best on "John McGivern's Main Streets" on YouTube. This beautifully produced half-hour show from PBS Wisconsin highlights Midwest towns, and the recent March program features notable places in our great city.
Although I'm partial to the segment on the Diocesan Museum, other highlights include the Landing, the Old Fort, Sweetwater, Science Central, the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo, The History Center, Peg Perego, Embassy Theatre, Vera Bradley, the MLK Bridge, Promenade Park, Allen County Public Library, Camp Allen, Parkview Field, Coney Island, Forest Park Boulevard and Lakeside Park. No wonder at the end of the program, the host strolls down Forest Park Boulevard and declares, "I've found my new neighborhood. I'm moving to Fort Wayne!"
Kathryn Imler
director, Diocesan Museum
Fort Wayne
Sadly, we have allowed our Indiana government to be taken over by an ultraconservative minority. We blindly voted for party rather than person, and here is what we now have.
The current supermajority seems intent on destroying others’ lives by creating unnecessary legislation. They spend more time denying people's rights than supporting ideas and funding to strengthen the vulnerable. They insist on interfering in our families’ personal lives and decisions, as if they know what is best for us.
They are short-sighted about how their legislation will affect Hoosiers who might look, act and believe differently from them. It may be shocking to realize, but not everyone in Indiana is an ultraconservative Christian.
They would rather cater to a fear-mongering minority than accept the testimony of professionals in science, education, medicine, and public health and safety. Instead of encouraging strength and unity, they are creating fear and distrust.
But there are both human and economic consequences to their behavior. How will their biased stance affect our ability to retain qualified workers and entice people to live and work in Indiana? Will Indiana move ahead or regress to an oppressive, puritanical Republic of Gilead?
There are three ways to stop this folly of one-party rule.
• Independents and Democrats must step up and run for each and every open seat in local, state and national government. And win.
• We must educate ourselves about every candidate and their platforms.
• We must then vote in every primary and general election for the best people, regardless of party affiliation.
It is imperative that our government represents intelligent, balanced views that protect the rights of all, no matter the race, religion, gender or disability. It is time to make Indiana an inclusive, welcoming, safe place for all to live.
Gail Hamm
Fort Wayne