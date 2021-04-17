Readings strengthen anti-racism commitment

Hats off to local writer William Dotterweich for his April 7 piece (“Racism: A primer/Simple steps to overcome prejudices”). I am finishing my own study of racism and want to support four of his recommendations: 1) Broaden your tent; 2) Don't judge; and 3) Educate yourself.

Following are four of the most informative books I have read that support these suggestions. These are books I think all Americans should study, but they particularly should be read by we white folks who truly do not seem to understand the concepts of systemic racism, white supremacy and, most of all, white privilege.

I would suggest reading, in order, “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson, “White Fragility” by Robin Diangelo, “How To Be an AntiRacist” by Ibram X. Kendi and “The Fire Next Time” by James Baldwin.

From those four books alone I have typed more than 75 pages of notes, which have helped me to broaden my tent, stop judging and educate myself on the reality of American history, which includes the failed application of American exceptionalism and, most of all, the continuing existence of America's original sin.

In “Caste,” Wilkerson says the price of our privilege is the moral duty to act when one sees another person treated unfairly. Diangelo concludes that in America racism is the norm, not an aberration, and although neither she nor I nor Dotterweich set it up, it unfairly benefits us, and we are responsible for interrupting it.

Kendi says, “We are surrounded by racial inequity; as visible as the law, as hidden as our private thoughts. The question for each of us is: What side of history will we stand on?” And Baldwin famously tells us that “...a civilization is not destroyed by wicked people; it is not necessary that people be wicked, but only spineless.”

This leads to Dotterweich's fourth recommendation: Pray for the courage to do the right thing.

Ron Flickinger

Fort Wayne

Balanced journalism will aid city's growth

The Opinion piece “A waste of money (April 8)” looked at the negative side of Project Mastodon. I am amazed that The Journal Gazette continually seeks out opposition to this project.

This piece is by two individuals from George Mason University. Previously, the paper ran a piece by a disgruntled Amazon employee from the East Coast and on Nov. 8, 2020, The Journal Gazette's front-page article named one neighbor unhappy with the project.

Why not find the hundreds of construction workers instrumental in building these projects? Why not talk about the hundreds of millions of dollars in construction money being spent in our community? How about the 2,500 employees who will work for Amazon? The construction workers and the Amazon employees will eat at our restaurants, enjoy our community events, ball games and concerts. They will be buying cars at local dealerships and supporting our local charities, along with buying and building homes.

Why does the newspaper's focus seem to not shed light on these positive elements?

I agree it is frustrating to have people working under a nondisclosure agreement. But nondisclosures are a part of doing business.

We elect officials and entrust them to make good decisions with our tax dollars. If we are unhappy with those decisions, we elect someone new.

I am excited about the growth in our community. The changes over the past 10+ years have been amazing. I am pleased all my children moved back to Fort Wayne and have great careers. We are blessed with a low cost of living, low unemployment and, because of that, a net growth of our population.

What I ask of The Journal Gazette is for balanced journalism that tells both sides of the story. Let's tell the world that Fort Wayne is open for business and we welcome all people and companies to our wonderful community.

Pat Sullivan

Fort Wayne