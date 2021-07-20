COVID-19 relief package promise kept by Democrats

President Joe Biden and Democratic legislators passed the American Rescue Plan with zero Republican votes. That's right – zero Republican votes – despite striving for bipartisanship. And now that the popular bill has passed, many Republicans are bragging to their constituents about the benefits of the plan, even though every one of them voted against it.

The plan provides much-needed assistance to Americans experiencing difficulty because of the pandemic. It includes several components, such as:

• Taking direct aim at COVID-19 by providing money to create a vaccination infrastructure, distributing life-saving vaccines to every American.

• Sending money directly to most Americans to offset the economic impact of the pandemic.

• Expanding the child tax credit to $3,000 ($3,600 for children younger than 6).

• Expanding nutrition assistance for fellow struggling Americans.

• Creating a grant program to keep local food and drink establishments afloat.

• Extending unemployment benefits for those left jobless largely because of the effects of the pandemic.

• Including money for the Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses and some nonprofit organizations; this provision helps prevent increased unemployment.

• Offering financial support to states and localities to shore up necessary services such as police, fire and education.

This plan is an example of what the Democrats are about: investing in America's people and in American families, which have been overlooked for too long.

The American Rescue Plan shows that Democrats work to improve opportunity for, and the well-being of, all Americans by investing in them. The American Rescue Plan is the first major legislation passed under the Biden administration working toward this aim.

John Bodner

Ossian

Format change lessens Franke camp's impact

It is with a heavy heart that I write this letter. I am so disappointed with Franke Day Camp this year.

Camp has always been a special part of our grandchildren's summer holidays. Silly/crazy songs, singing tree, the mud slide, etc., the same things their moms and dads did. A picture of their parents as children.

All of them have come away with a deeper respect for one another and for Native American history. The working together as tribes. The differences among the various tribes. How they provided for their tribes. The respect and reverence for that different culture that the powwow showed the children.

How could anyone have thought this year's camp would be better by eliminating this history lesson – this lesson in respect of those racially different?

I hope the board will not allow these changes to continue. Franke Day Camp in the past was a mini history lesson, an insight into the natural beauty of the forests and streams and that essence of our local Native Americans, combined with the dirt, bugs and friendships of summer camp.

Franke Day Camp was established on a Native American theme. That theme is one of the major foundation blocks of the camp. The changes made to camp this year seem to be disrespectful of the original history of Fort Wayne, which includes both settler and Native American.

The board should reconsider these changes and restore next year's camp to the original format.

Florence Summers

Fort Wayne