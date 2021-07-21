Tacoma Avenue dig requires resolution

We need help resolving our unsightly water hole problem on Tacoma Avenue.

A project sponsored by the city is supposedly to replace old water lines near the street, but 6-foot-deep holes filled with water were dug months ago and have not been filled. Languishing orange fence or yellow tape are all that keep children and animals out.

The holes block sidewalks and overflow during rainstorms. Trash and children's toys float on the water surface. Wires are exposed within the holes.

Worst of all, we homeowners have had a blackout of information on what's going on. There is no explanation for why work virtually stopped six weeks ago. We've been given no timeline for the future.

Children play around the holes. Animals drink from the holes. Insects inevitably breed there.

For now, I just want an explanation and a timeline. Some holes were filled but not finished with topsoil and grass. Many of my neighbors and I would be willing to help finish these areas if given topsoil and seed.

Louise Weber

Fort Wayne

Surprise anniversary gift

To the young couple who own a pizza parlor in Huntington we met at Texas Roadhouse on a Sunday: We would like to thank you for buying our dinner on our 57th anniversary. We don't know you, but God bless you. It was much appreciated.

BONNIE and DICK HEFFELFINGER

Fort Wayne

Locksmith a lifesaver

Recently, I was going to take my husband to the doctor and locked us out of the house.

Thanks to my neighbor for the use of her phone. I called Koehlinger's. They could not help but gave me a number for A-AAA Locksmiths.

Milt Lengacher came to our rescue in less than 30 minutes. He is truly a lifesaver because my husband is on oxygen and it was very hot out.

He got us in and made spare keys, all at no charge.

I will be sure to pass it on.

Thank you to Milt; he is an angel.

Mary Ryan

Fort Wayne

Right's true colors show in pair of writings

The Journal Gazette bracketed the July 4 weekend with two over-the-top (perhaps under-the-bottom is more apt) opinion pieces.

On July 2, James Voelz took on the latest right-wing crisis du jour, critical race theory, and concluded it is leading us poor white folks to a final solution. This guy is Marjorie Taylor Greene with a better vocabulary.

On July 4, we had state Rep. Martin Carbaugh extolling our national reps for standing up to President Joe Biden as he picks up the pieces of the mess left by the previous occupant.

Leaving aside Sen. Todd Young, who was seen trying to talk sense to the Jan. 6 crowd (spoiler alert, didn't work), Rep. Jim Banks and Sen. Mike Braun stood firm in the effort to overturn the 2020 election on Jan. 6.

They became and still are members of the Sedition Caucus, hence nothing they say has any credibility. True, Braun sat down when the orderly “tourists” were asking politely for Mike Pence (who was doing his job) so they could lynch him.

Heckuva job there, Braunie, very noble.

As far as I'm concerned, both these guys can take a long hike and explore the Indiana wetlands, but they better hurry before Carbaugh and his ilk pave them.

Robert Haluska

Fort Wayne