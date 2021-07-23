Equal access to the polls remains American ideal

Election reform is back on the front page. It ebbs and flows, like the tides, but is a permanent reality in our political life.

To my mind, the persistence of efforts for so-called reform are evidence of an oligarchy. The concept constitutes a huge part of our political history. Steps away from oligarchy – a form of government in which only a select elite run the government – have been gradual.

The tumultuous events of 1776-89 removed monarchy as our system of government. The founders formed a republic, in which ultimate power is held by the people and their elected representatives. Notwithstanding the nobility of the ideal, the founders assured that legislators would be chosen by white, male, property-owning citizens. A two-tiered system, in which direct elections were few, further narrowed the field; the Electoral College is a survivor of that era.

According to Wikipedia, 1.8% of the total population of the 13 colonies actually participated in the 1788 election of George Washington. Read that sentence again. Pause. Repeat.

With this in mind, the current mania for election reform, along with its other aspects, is clearly a move backward toward an era where large numbers of people were not considered worthy to vote or could not be trusted to vote the correct way. In a word, oligarchy.

I've not seen the word used in descriptions of election reform efforts. For me, oligarchy has a bitter taste to it, but it sounds far more palatable than “racism” or “the preservation of white privilege.” Even with a glossy veneer, oligarchy expresses a core brittleness built into the American idea.

What is more American than equal access to the polls, and what less so than legislation which systematically restricts and removes that right?

Robert M. Zahrt

Fort Wayne

A choice of viewing

Ah, summertime at last. Time for picnics and watching monkeys at play.

But where best to view this? The zoo or the Statehouse?

Bob Gordon

Fort Wayne

Don't we all want what's best for nation?

Can't we all just be Americans who want the best for our country?

Shouldn't we all be concerned about climate control and the environment? Gun violence continues to increase and yet new laws are weakening some of the controls we had in place. Does that make sense? Why wouldn't everyone want to know the truth about the insurrection on Jan. 6?

Can't we just be kind, compassionate and respectful to one another? Money, greed and power seem to be the basis for many decisions that are now made.

Why wouldn't we want our children to know the truth about the part racism has played in the history of our country?

Those of us who care about our country need to stand up for democracy and stop the suppression of our voting rights.

Mary Short

Fort Wayne