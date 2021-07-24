Vaccination bribery sets troubling precedent

What kind of a country do we live in when we have to bribe people to do the right thing?

The political and medical worlds are now offering money to get the COVID-19 vaccine. How about all of us who did the right thing in the beginning and were responsible adults who got our vaccinations to help stop the pandemic?

We are not being offered anything.

We are essentially telling people it is OK to disregard doing the right thing for the greater good. If you wait or refuse, we will pay you to do the right thing. Is this really what we want to teach our kids?

Will these kids do the right thing when it comes to caring for the elderly (us) when we need their help, or will we have to bribe them to do that, too?

No one questioned getting the chicken pox vaccine; why is this any different? The medical community has proven these vaccines are safe and necessary to stop the coronavirus from throwing us into another pandemic.

I sure don't want to spend another winter sitting at home doing nothing because you refused to do the right thing.

Just play by the same rules and get your vaccinations already.

Laurie Butts

Columbia City

Hacker's attack brings outpouring of concern

I've been hacked!

A hacker got into my address book and removed all the names and email addresses. Then this person emailed all my contacts to tell them I was in desperate financial straits and that I needed them to buy $500 worth of gift cards.

This has been a nightmare for me.

The hacker set restrictions in my email account so I could not receive or send emails. Comcast helped straighten out that mess. Now, from scratch, I have to rebuild my address book.

But, in all this darkness, there is a bright spot.

My savvy friends all knew this was a bogus request and that I did not send it. Still, they called me to check on my well-being. That's true friendship and I say a heartfelt “thank you” for their thoughtfulness and caring.

Ann Zepke

Fort Wayne

'Cut-and-run' tactics used by both parties

I laughed when I read Stephen Jahrsdoerfer's letter, “Cowardly Democrats cut and run in Texas” (July 19). Earlier this month, Texas Democrats left the state to prevent a Republican quorum in which they were going to push through a bill that would further restrict voting in Texas by targeting mostly Democratic voters.

I wonder whether Jahrsdoerfer had the same disdain and anger at “cowardly” politicians when Republican lawmakers in Oregon, in 2019, fled the state to prevent legislation that would tackle climate change was going to be introduced, debated and passed?

It would be hypocritical of him to give the GOP a pass when they will, and have, used the exact same tactics.

Dave Millar

Fort Wayne