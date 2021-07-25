Letters to the editor

Youngsters best kept from festival concerts

While my husband and I were recently enjoying one of the great concerts at the Three Rivers Festival, I could not help notice there were several young mothers there with very young infants. Some looked as if they could be fairly newborn.

Although the festival is a family affair, the music levels are quite loud and to subject young developing ears to this is very disturbing. To the parents with young children wearing headphones for protection, I applaud your good parenting.

Since there seems to be a lack of common sense, perhaps the festival committee could make some changes in this area and not allow infants at these types of nightly events.

Sonja Kuras

Fort Wayne

Post-fireworks trash bad look for city

To the “trash” who exploded a vast amount of fireworks on the Fourth of July at Lions Park and left the trash for someone else to clean up: Be good citizens of a proud All-America City and pick up after yourselves and not be “trash” who leave trash.

A special thanks to two good citizens, Jerry and Don, who cleaned up your debris off the basketball and pickleball courts.

Deb Bruick

Fort Wayne

Vaccine passports 'interfere with ... lives'

The Fort Wayne City Council considered a resolution against vaccine passports. City Council members Michelle Chambers, Glynn Hines and Sharon Tucker said, in The Journal Gazette (June 11), “it is a false narrative to get people angry and further divide.” In an editorial headline (June 15), The Journal Gazette said, “Proposed resolution on vaccine passports beyond scope – and beneath dignity – of council.”

Big Tech companies (IBM and Microsoft) are working with the World Health Organization on passports, and IBM is working with the state of New York on a pilot program. All the while the Biden administration is standing by.

In the mid-1980s the Fort Wayne City Council passed nuclear freeze and anti-South Africa apartheid resolutions. Both resolutions were both beyond the scope and made people angry. But nary a peep from the papers in those days to defend the dignity of the council.

President Joe Biden should direct all his agencies to cease any action on developing vaccine passports. The status quo is all right. We currently receive a “COVID-19 vaccination record card” that shows the product name/manufacture date, and the health care professional or clinic site. They also send an email confirming your completion of shots.

To do any more would interfere with our normal lives.

W. Patrick Sefton

Fort Wayne

Obstructionists unworthy of our votes

The current personnel of the Republican Party (in national office) appear to be in some kind of dream world. They are claiming the last presidential election was stolen from them. They further claim Democrats socialists. They are working feverishly to restrict voters of color in many states. The minority leader of the Senate has been saying he will do everything to stop any legislation proposed by President Joe Biden. He said the same thing when President Barack Obama was in office.

Why am I confused? I guess it is because the people who sent them to Washington felt they would do a good job running this country. Being against any legislation proposed by the left is not, in my estimation, working to improve the lives of all Americans.

Those on the right feel Democrats will move us closer to becoming a socialist country. We are already partially socialist! Whenever you receive any benefits from the government, it is a social gift.

Whatever happened to the GOP that was always looking out for all Americans instead of those who want to overthrow our Constitution and declare a dictatorship with Donald Trump at its head. Working together would be welcome news to all Americans.

In the next congressional election, we should all look at what our representatives and senators have done to improve all Americans' lives.

If they have helped to improve the daily lives of all Americans, then we should send them back to Washington. However, if they were only thinking about themselves and going about doing absolutely nothing to improve all Americans' lives, then they should not be returned to Washington for another term.

We should all take our time and think before casting our vote.

Jim Furos

Fort Wayne

Corporate welfare no path to prosperity

Following Amazon's asking the Fort Wayne City Council for a tax abatement, lawmakers should resist the temptation to give handouts to big-name companies or industries that provide no real or lasting benefit to the millions of people who call Allen County and Indiana home.

I hold no animus toward Jeff Bezos or anyone else who has created value for customers and has been rewarded for their success. But that doesn't mean I think our elected officials should be using our tax money to further enrich themselves.

The supposed justification for this reverse Robin Hoodery is “job creation.” There's a big problem with that theory: It doesn't work.

Research shows that economic development subsidies do not result in broad improvements in local and state economies, nor do they sway corporations' decisions of where to locate or expand. States that give more in corporate welfare tend to experience measurably lower levels of economic freedom.

Workers and the overall economy would be better off if we ditched corporate welfare and got our economic house in order by leveling the playing field for all Hoosiers by keeping taxes low, removing barriers and cutting red tape.

That's the way for Indiana to be better prepared for the next crisis, and how we can create a solid foundation for long-term economic growth and opportunity.

Cody White

Americans for Prosperity-Indiana

Roadside assistance arrived in many forms

We had a tire blowout about 1 p.m. on July 19.We were stopped on northbound I-69, right beside Parkview Hospital. We called roadside assistance and were waiting for them to arrive.

We had three state police troopers stop to check on us, as well as a Parkview security person and several people who passed by. One sweet man offered to change our tire, and four people brought us water.

We want to thank all those people. It warms our hearts to know there are so many good people to come to the rescue.

Randy Swank

Annette Swank

Auburn