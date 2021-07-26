Fireworks remain issue as buck passed again

Over the past few years, no other problem has inspired so many people to write letters to the editor as neighborhood fireworks.

The city blames the state. Yet it is the city that is supposed to enforce state laws. Everyone just passes the buck.

Fireworks are destroying our neighborhoods. Night after night, a few idiots continue to set off fireworks at all hours. They start in early June and continue for weeks.

These fireworks were never meant for urban areas. Homes are sometimes 10 feet apart. Alleys are fair game.

I have been to the mayor and the City Council. I have written to Bob Morris and some of the other state representatives. This year, the mayor's office said the neighborhood associations should handle it. So now, we are asked to do the work of the police department (I am on the board of my neighborhood association).

The legislators want the tax money; the fire department wants its share of the tax money as well. The police don't care. We feel helpless.

People are dying; adults and children end up in emergency rooms. Property is destroyed. It seems some people have lost all common sense.

Vets complain of PTSD. Animals are traumatized. Loss of sleep night after night for weeks on end is all a result of just a few idiots who don't care about others.

They are selfish and inconsiderate, and a whole neighborhood suffers.

Why can't something be done? All America City means nothing if you can't sleep.

Mary Kay Matasky

Fort Wayne

Republican gimmickry leaving nation at risk

I have to admit, a July 20 front-page story made me LOL.

So, Jim Banks was selected as the lead Republican to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection (cough, cough, excuse me, another fit of derisive giggles ...)?

Classic. Fox. Guarding. The. Henhouse.

Banks, along with four other members of the National Trump Sycophantic League of White Men Pretending to Be Working for the People, was appointed by another member of this elite group. Together, they have worked tirelessly to:

1) Vote against $350 billion in funding for U.S. law enforcement as well as against the American Rescue Plan, while telling their constituents they are solely responsible for any and all of the benefits citizens will derive from the ARP;

2) Host warm-and-fuzzy hugathons for the domestic terrorists who attacked the Capitol – and, lest we forget, killed five (!) people – referring to it as a quiet picnic in the park with a few outdoor games; and

3) Eliminate the voting rights of all American citizens except, you know, white male Republican politicians.

It all reminds me of a quote by Edward R. Murrow that I never fully understood until now: “A nation of sheep will soon have a government of wolves.”

Vivian Sade

Churubusco

Democrats destroy nation in pursuit of votes

John Bodner's July 20 letter listed all the wonderful things the Democrats' American Rescue Plan is doing with direct handouts of trillions of dollars to the people, chastising the Republicans for not voting for it.

Does he have any idea where all of those trillions are coming from? It is called debt. The U. S. is in debt $26 trillion, and it is rising quickly under the Democrats. The eventual result will be runaway inflation and we will all pay the price.

And, truly, the purpose behind this crazy spending by the Democrats is to buy votes. Doesn't everyone get that? They are destroying the country for votes.

William Cook

Leo-Cedarville