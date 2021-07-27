Ambition blinds Banks to constituent interests

I appreciated the editorial “Just the facts” that ran in the July 21 Journal Gazette.

The editorial mentioned Rep. Jim Banks' 700,000 Hoosier constituents. The fact is that Banks has just one constituent: himself.

He will align himself with whatever Republican viewpoint best serves his ambition. Unfortunately, the Republican viewpoint that appears to best serve his ambition currently is that Donald Trump won last November's election and that there was no insurrection on Jan. 6. Trump lost – multiple courts have thrown out allegations of election fraud – and if people breaking into the U.S. Capitol and threatening to kill national leaders isn't an insurrection, I don't know what is.

I'd also appreciate it if local news media stopped covering Banks. He may be our “local representative,” but he's not representing us; he's only representing himself. If the paper is going to continue to tout one man's efforts to further his own career at the expense of serving his constituents, others should get equal space to promote their own careers and interests.

I'd encourage the readers of the paper to vote Banks out of office in 2022 and elect someone who really is focused on the needs and interests of his constituents, not his own political ambitions.

Nathan Rupp

Fort Wayne

Missed opportunity for Jan. 6 panel

Rep. Jim Banks' long history of lies, obfuscation, misdirection, what-about-ism, hypocrisy and hysteria made him the perfect choice to the Jan. 6 select committee. His selection no doubt struck fear into the hearts of foolish Democrats for their treasonous refusal to quietly ignore this past winter's attempted coup. Banks' presence would have ensured that the committee was not distracted by such trifles as fairness, justice, law or democracy. He would have ensured that this nation lives up to its true purpose: massaging the ego of an aspiring authoritarian with delusions of competence.

Joseph Quinlisk

Fort Wayne

Race theory opposition disingenuous at best

As a recent article in The Journal Gazette illustrated, one of the tactics being used by people such as Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita to ban critical race theory – a blanket term designed to attack all attempts to honestly discuss America's legacy of racism – is to quote a passage from Martin Luther King Jr.'s “I Have a Dream” speech.

First of all, King's expression was in the context of dreaming about a nation where people would not be judged by the color of their skin. As Rokita'santics prove, this is still a dream. In addition, in his famous “Letter From a Birmingham Jail,” King, in his polite manner, chastised the paternalism of white people who were comfortable with the racial status quo but then, when civil rights activists began to rise up against it, endeavored to dictate to him the “right” way to protest.

It is the height of mendacity and hypocrisy for Rokita and others of his ilk to use King's words as a smoke screen to justify what is essentially nothing more than book-burning white supremacy.

David R. Hoffman

South Bend