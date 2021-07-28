Banks toes GOP line on Jan. 6 investigation

Rep. Jim Banks' “righteous indignation” over the Jan. 6 investigation is laughable.

Republicans have never been interested in a bipartisan committee looking into the invasion of the Capitol as we saw back in May when Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy refused to accept a committee with an equal number of members and bipartisan agreement on subpoenas.

But what residents of Indiana's 3rd District learn from his “righteous indignation” is that he wasn't interested in representing them in getting to the bottom of what happened on Jan. 6 and how to prevent it from happening again. Certainly the Third can find someone better to serve their interests in Congress in next year's election.

Jay Margolis

Delray Beach, Florida

(formerly of Fort Wayne)

Lineup of swimmers all had Olympics potential

In a July 18 article (“Area has history of great athletes”), Sharon Wichman said she was the only female swimmer she knew of at the time.

How can that be true?

Many of us, like me (Marsha McCroskey, sis Sue, Robin Waldschmidt and others) started swimming for Pocahontas Swim Club at age 8, then the Fort Wayne YWCA under coach Bob Armstrong. Then we moved on to Club Olympia under coach Don Carter.

Robin won the 11-12 age group in the city swim meet in 1964; I had just turned 13 and won the 13/14 division. Our pictures and the article were in the JG sports page. Our team, with Judy Humbarger, Barb and Ruth Kampschmidt, Debbie Davis, me and Robin, the Flohr girls and others (not to mention our great male swimmers!), went on to break some national records in the '60s and win the Junior Olympics a few times.

I amassed my 166 blue ribbons, multiple medals and trophies. I'm not bragging on just myself, but our team.

Coach Carter left for Santa Clara Swim Club, and was replaced by Coach Hunyadfi when I was around 15. Around that time or a little before, Sharon joined our team. Every single one of us ended up quitting a little later, whether for school, dating, grades, etc.

I personally did not like coach Hunyadfi and did not get along with him very well. I went to the Southeast Y, then I had to quit.

Sharon kept swimming and went on to win in the 1968 Olympics, but I'd like to set the record straight that all of us were the best swimmers ever and any one of us could have gone on to the Olympics (the talk was that Judy Humbarger would win the next one after '64, but we just aged out) had we continued.

Kudos to Sharon, but our entire team was the best ever, and she knew us all. It would be nice if someone, even Sharon, mentioned that every now and then.

MARSHA McCROSKEY

Fort Wayne

Surprising conclusion to dad-daughter visit

On July 22, I was with my 92-year-old father enjoying a nice meal and conversation at the Pizza Hut in New Haven; I live out of state.

Instead of bringing us our check at the end of the meal, our waitress (Robin) simply stated that an anonymous person or persons had already taken care of our bill. We were overwhelmed with this very nice gesture. There are not words to express our thankfulness other than thank you!

Wishing you many blessings.

Avon Scott

New Haven

Del Scott

Largo, Florida