Vaccination surest path out of COVID-19 maze

This COVID-19 virus is not going away anytime soon.

The ones most at risk – babies, seniors, those with multiple health problems – are still highly at risk even if they are vaccinated. I work at an extended-care facility, and the thought that any of our precious residents could be exposed in any way to the virus again breaks my heart.

The best way to protect us all is to1) get vaccinated, 2) wear a mask if indoors with unfamiliar people and 3) wash your hands methodically after touching anything not in your personal space.

Who wants to go back to quarantine? Not me, not my 93-year-old father, not my family, not my precious grandchildren, not my precious soon-to-be grandchild.

There is no real excuse for not being vaccinated, unless severely compromised with an autoimmune disease of some kind. The vaccine is free, readily available and life-preserving. Sending a loved one back into an exposed area is literally a potential death sentence, unless vaccinated. And even then, we still need to take precautions.

We have worn masks for more than 15 months ... what's a couple more? Our eyes still see, our ears still hear, we can still breathe and speak, and as an added bonus, don't have to wear so much makeup.

Please, just do it! Get vaccinated!

Elizabeth Osborne

Fort Wayne

'Les Mis' production both entertaining, inspiring

On July 25, my wife and I attended the Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre's presentation of “Les Miserables” at the University of Saint Francis' Goldstine Performing Arts Center. The production, accomplished entirely by students from 23 surrounding area schools, was magnificent.

What a thoroughly enjoyable and entertaining evening we experienced, watching their performance in well-designed stage settings. As a retired educator for more than 60 years, the evening's experience served to strengthen my confidence in this young American generation. The satisfaction these students are undergoing for their talent and hard work, the pride their loved ones must feel, and such loftiness they bring to our community is, indeed, most gratifying.

Bravo! Bravo! Bravo!

Richard N. Avdul

Fort Wayne

Young workers set on right path by cafe owner

During this season of awards, there is one small business in Fort Wayne whose owner deserves Businessperson of the Year. Natalie Denney (seen above), owner of the Bluebird Cafe on Bluffton Road, is the perfect person for that award.

During the pandemic when many businesses were closed, Denney served free lunches to children. She also likes to hire high school students for work in her business. The students under her direction learn responsibility, accountability, excellent work ethic and financial responsibility.

These young men and women will become our leaders in the future because of what they learned working for Denney. She deserves to be recognized for her leadership.

Charles Eberhard

Fort Wayne