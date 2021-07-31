Acting now will ensure survival well into future

Winston Churchill: “A nation that forgets its past has no future.”

I consider Churchill a very wise man. His words resonate perfectly with me, and I interpret them as a message to learn from past mistakes. We must stop pushing guilt onto others about happenings before we were born.

We have enough problems today. Mass shootings, climate change, killing of children, homelessness, hunger and pollution. When reading about these things, it seems normal. I should find that disturbing. But I don't.

It's time to wake up. None of this is normal.

If we don't drop the attitudes, start living as equals and fix these problems, the history books 200 years from now will tell a story that looks much uglier than we read about today from 200 years ago. The children will learn that “there was so much hatred, violence and carelessness about the planet. They clearly didn't care if children were shot or people starved to death. Nor did they care if the oceans lost hundreds of species, island beaches were covered with lost fishing nets and plastic bottles. They seemed to talk about global warming, but few did their part to change bad habits. It seems there were many articles about it. And look at the photos of the forest in the west 200 years ago. Too bad they are gone. Back then there was a rainforest called the Amazon. They blew that. Bet it was spectacular. Those people did a whole lot of talking. That's for sure.”

Our behavior is shameful. If we don't get our act together, there might not be history books to read in 200 years.

Write your congressional members. Hound them about these issues. Take five minutes to write a note about something you want changed. If enough people do it, maybe our politicians will do something positive instead of spending their time on personal agendas and infighting.

Christopher Snider

Fort Wayne

'Christian' hate-spewers have opposite effect

When hate-spewing people show up at gay pride festivals or any other event they oppose with a bullhorn and an agenda, the only thing they accomplish is making more atheists.

Screaming Bible verses at strangers without even understanding the words they are saying has never converted anyone to Christianity. No one has ever “come to Jesus” because they stood outside a gay club or gay festival and insulted them.

If their goal is to drive gay people away from the church, then bravo! They are succeeding. Just because they are legally allowed to do this, doesn't mean that what they are doing is kind or valid or even successful. People are leaving the church in droves because of behavior like this.

It's a sad commentary on today's church that we are prepared to see hatemongers like these at our events. It speaks volumes about the church that we know in advance that they will show up. If you really are a Christian, is this the kind of behavior your Christ would exhibit?

Elizabeth Markley

Fort Wayne

Vaccine doses can do a world of good

I am tired of our governments trying to persuade antivaxxers to get vaccinated. I have Burmese friends here who would gladly pay $500 for two shots of the vaccine for their relatives in Burma, where there is no vaccine. Why not give the antivaxxers seven days to get their shots then sell the rest to people here to send to their relatives in countries that have no vaccine. Two million doses sold for $500 per two would almost pay for one bridge.

Neil Sowards

Fort Wayne