Letters to the editor

Papal Latin mass edict a tool of suppression

In his apostolic letter “Traditionis Custodes,” Pope Francis has ordered the bishops of the Catholic Church to conduct what amounts to an inquisition of groups that celebrate the traditional Latin mass within their individual dioceses.

Such groups, in the words of his motu proprio (self-initiated) document, are not to “deny the validity and legitimacy of the liturgical reform, dictated by Vatican Council II and the Magiserium of the Supreme Pontiffs.” The concept embodied in that phrase is vague, but the authorization granted by the pope to suppress an ancient form of worship beloved by many members of the church founded by Jesus Christ is vast.

Presumably, those bishops who have no problems with the ancient liturgy will allow it to continue. On the other hand, those who dislike the mass of all time will see in the fiat of Francis the weapon they need to suppress it.

The actions of Pope Francis are, to borrow the words of Supreme Court Justice Byron White in speaking of an equally infamous decision, “an exercise of raw judicial power.” So, at this point, the question is, who are the good shepherds of the Catholic Church? Which pastors are willing to lay down their life for the sheep?

Our Lady of Fatima, pray for us!

David Zacchetti

Fort Wayne

Logjam long-term issue at Hosey Dam

When is anyone going to clear the logjam at the Hosey Dam?

It's been there so long that plants are growing on it!

Dana White

Fort Wayne

Civil rights icon deserved better play

The Journal Gazette's coverage of the death of civil rights icon Bob Moses was disappointing. Three short paragraphs on page two of the July 26 paper were insufficient coverage of a man who advanced equality and freedom with the dedication Moses had and to the extent Moses did.

A paper the quality of The Journal Gazette serving a city with the civil rights history of Fort Wayne – the shooting of Vernon Jordan, the welcoming of speakers like C.T. Vivian, the construction of the MLK bridge – should provide coverage that respects a giant such as Moses.

Bob Moses was a man on the front lines of America's struggle for equality for all. He deserved the front page.

Richard Rooker

Warsaw

Questionable conduct raises issues on Banks

Rep. Jim Banks' appointment and rejection to serve on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol is now history. His statements and strong combative attitude should raise important questions by his constituents. Was he really interested in learning the truth about what happened, why and what needs to be done to prevent a recurrence?

How is it that Banks:

• Continues to deny the election of Joe Biden as president when secretaries of states have certified their individual state results?

• Is still suggesting there was election fraud when recounts and courts have consistently ruled fraud did not exist?

• Voted in opposition to investigating the assault on the Capitol, a blatant attempt to stop the presidential election certification process?

• Voted “no” twice to impeach a dishonest and inept President Donald Trump?

Twice Banks has taken an oath of office (as a commissioned naval officer and also as an elected representative) to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; That I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same ....” Thinking about that oath, might Banks be having a problem with some of his statements as well as his endorsement of Trump, who called on his followers to assault our nation's Capitol?

The national Republican Party and Banks see him as an aspiring national leader. However, with all that has happened, should the citizens of his congressional district be questioning his worthiness to be our elected congressman? Has he served his country and congressional district well? Has he given his constituents throughout his entire district (including Fort Wayne) the opportunity in announced and open town hall sessions to meet and discuss his positions on important federal and regional issues? Have his statements and positions really represented who we are as Hoosiers?

Dick Conklin

Fort Wayne

GOP's replacing Banks would be patriotic act

I have been watching and listening carefully to the recent hearings regarding the violent Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. Those hearings have revealed in detail what we all saw on Jan. 6. This included repeated, vicious attacks on officers of the law.

I am very concerned that our current 3rd District U.S. representative, Jim Banks, has not clearly condemned the actions of the rioters on that day.

He has focused on the lack of security, which is a valid point. We should have been better prepared. Much more important, however, is the fact that the perpetrators of Jan. 6 were attempting to – in their own words – violently overthrow our government.

Where is “conservative” Banks' outrage and condemnation of the Jan. 6 rioters? Why are voters supporting this extremist politician?

There are many competent, experienced and well-known alternative Republican candidates in northeast Indiana.

Republicans: Please pick a replacement for this man for the 2022 3rd District Indiana congressional race.

Doing so will be a patriotic act.

Tom Hayhurst

Fort Wayne

Banks not serving constituents' interests

Jim Banks needs to be removed from office.

Banks was elected to make America a better place for all and a better world. Banks is now acting as a personal representative to Donald Trump. Either do your job for the people of Indiana or work for Trump.

If Banks chooses Trump, then Trump needs to pay his salary and not the taxpayers. Banks needs to announce his choice.

Banks voted against certifying Joe Biden's victory. Banks voted to have Liz Cheney removed from her position because she told the truth that Trump was telling a lie. But Banks wants to put Trump in office as our president by lying his way in. Go figure.

Banks needs to resign or just outright be removed from office.

As far as the House having to investigate the insurrection at the Capitol, I disagree. The people who should be investigating the riot are the FBI. They have still refused to charge Trump with instigating this riot. They need to explain why.

Biden won the election. Trump lied and said he did. Banks is trying his best to put Trump back in the White House. He is ignoring the will of the people. Because of a lie, he thinks he will get to choose our president.

If we allow this to happen, we will wind up having a dictator. Stop it now or regret it later.

Curtis J. Ransom

Spencerville

Banks demonstrates unfitness for role

In regard to Rep. Jim Banks' comments about the speaker of the House, it has been noted that Republicans can not be maligned worse than just letting them speak. This was true for the former president.

Anyone can hear the Republican message of fear, anger, insults and criticism.

Banks' plan to blame the speaker for the insurrection is why he was deemed unfit to handle the American people's business.

While they put on their show, the millionaires in Congress work hard to protect the tax cuts that do not pay for themselves while dealing themselves hundreds of billions of dollars in COVID relief.

Jon Fettig

Fort Wayne

Young women's voices encouraging addition

Congratulations to Alexis Robinson and Shreya Prabhu for the courageous pieces they have written.

Alexis wrote a comprehensive letter regarding fast fashion (May 12) before she graduated as salutatorian from North Side High School.

Her letter demonstrates her concern for preservation of our planet over profits. She will do well in her study of international social work.

Shreya wrote the July 21 column, “Reading news is habit best begun early,” when she was in the eighth grade.

She emphasized that education and factual understanding of current events are necessary to make informed decisions before voting.

Thank you to both these young women. I send them best wishes as they continue their education and activism.

Joni Weber

Fort Wayne