Environmental fixes can come at ballot box

For more than 50 years, climatologists have monitored the impact industries have had on the atmosphere and environmentalists have monitored the impact human activity has had on the biosphere. Both have reported a steady deterioration of these spheres to the point that human survival on the planet is in jeopardy.

Conventional wisdom holds that the warnings coming from the scientists were ignored. However, something was done; any substantial legislation to preserve the planet for future generations was thwarted.

The polluting industries and their major investors mounted a campaign to discredit the data and the methods scientists employed to arrive at their conclusions. The Republican Party co-opted this seeming uncertainty, pronounced the threat a “hoax” and created a political cult of deniers.

The community of faith offered neither guidance nor comfort regarding the situation. Perhaps they recognized that ecocide presented a rescripted “end times” that did not begin with a trumpet call from the skies but saw mankind perishing in its self-created hell on earth.

Not all scientists agree that all is lost. Some say we may be able to save ourselves and future generations. But our survival will require us to regard a boutique hotel, a growing population and the “mastodon” as environmental incursions rather than economic godsends. And greater demands other than filling our recycling bins and perfecting a biodegradable straw will be imposed on us.

I suggest that one simple yet impactful step we Hoosiers can take is to send Jim Banks, Mike Braun and Todd Young packing from their posts in D.C.

Chester Baran

Fort Wayne

Misnamed Equality Act tool of woke culture

The so-called Equality Act is not about equality at all; it is about giving special rights to some people while ignoring the First Amendment rights of others that are guaranteed by the Constitution.

Democrats, “woke” businesses, and the Chamber of Commerce are all in for destroying everything that is good in our nation. Our representatives need to just say no to this power grab.

Pat Christle

New Haven

'Dishonorable behavior' by kneeling athletes

To any and all athletes who take a knee during the national anthem, I say shame on them.

By taking a knee, they disrespect this nation, flag and our veterans.

Many gave their lives serving this nation and protecting it, and many are serving now to ensure our freedoms we enjoy.

Also, shame on the coaches, team owners and referees for letting these athletes get away with this dishonorable behavior.

Mike Peare

Huntington