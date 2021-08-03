Setting record straight on economic impact

A charge of bribery against President Joe Biden was leveled in a July 26 letter by fellow citizen Bill Cook.

The programs designed by the Biden administration to support and assist the vast majority of our citizens may well earn them votes. How you find bribery in the legislation is unexplained.

In comparison, the tax cuts designed by the Reagan, George W. Bush and Trump administrations have primarily benefited the wealthiest 1% with huge tax cuts. The bottom 90% have lost wealth. The 2017 tax cut alone is on track to add $1.5 trillion to our national debt over the next 10 years.

Their 40 years of trickle-down economics is a farce and a failure.

The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities states: “Largely due to the growing effectiveness of economic security programs ... poverty fell from 26% in 1967 to 14.4% in 2017. Most of these improvements came from the economic security programs. Earnings & other non-government sources of income did not improve sufficiently over this period to reduce poverty substantially.”

Poverty reduction doesn't get a lot of airplay from the conservative juggernaut. Ditto for scientific analysis. Truth be told, it really is the Democrats' programs that target lifting the majority of our society to a better standard of living. Truth be told, that makes everyone safer.

Now, can we talk about the actual attack on our country – the violent attempted coup on Jan. 6?

Molly Brogan

Leo-Cedarville

Terror-fighting experience not in evidence on Jan. 6

Rep. Jim Banks touts himself as a veteran. When terrorists attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, what did Banks do? Did he run toward the front lines to help the police fight off the terrorists? No, he scurried into the bowels of the Capitol like a church mouse, hiding in fear. What a patriot.

D.R. Murphy

Fort Wayne

Young rescuers represent best city has to offer

I was violently verbally attacked at a bus stop a couple of weeks ago. While sitting on a bench watching for my bus, a man sat down and began to curse and threaten me. He frightened me to the point that I dialed 911. I was so frightened that evidently I was unable to let the 911 dispatcher know where I was.

I was then pulled away from the man. At the same time, I heard a young man sharing the location with the dispatcher. Another young man had in the meantime walked up to the man, pointed his arm across the street and said, “You need to go.” The man ran across the street and sat down on another bench. I had not even been aware of either of them until they rescued me.

I later learned their names are Jalin and Trent. They had been at work across the street. They saw and heard what was happening and immediately came to help me. They were able to immediately recognize that the man was not going to physically attack me. He was having some type of episode. I remain truly impressed at how both young men handled themselves and the situation.

Through my tears, I told Trent I didn't know I was so weak. He said, “You are not weak! You are strong! You are a queen!” How did this young man find words that would distract and comfort a 74-year-old woman frightened beyond anything she had ever experienced before?

We so often hear of the havoc wreaked by young people; these two are surely representative of what is more the norm.

Jalin and Trent are my heroes. I am sure their employer, Parkview Memorial Hospital, and families will heartily agree.

Arnetta Barnett

Fort Wayne