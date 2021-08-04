The word is clear: All God's children equal

Not until I was beginning my graduate studies, in preparation for some kind of Christian ministry, did I ever have any contact with persons of color. There just weren't any around in the first three communities in which we lived.

My dad was teacher, coach and principal in the schools my sister and I attended. Our parents were leaders in our church connections wherever we lived. As church teachers, they taught children and adults that every person is a child of God and should be treated as such.

Francis Frellick

Fort Wayne

Vaccination a step toward the greater good

When did we lose the ability to do the right thing simply because it is the right thing to do? More than 600,000 people have died from COVID-19, and now we have the means to stop it with a vaccine. But so many people are being selfish and just plain wrong about not wanting to be vaccinated. Thankfully, they were not around when we eradicated polio and other diseases.

The individuals screaming the loudest to stop wearing masks, to resume in-person learning and to open all businesses to full capacity are also the ones who refuse to be vaccinated. If these individuals want to continue to deny science and put themselves at risk, they can do so in the privacy of their own home, outside or in businesses that do not have a vaccination requirement. Since bribery and appealing to their better angels have not worked, it is time to name and shame those who refuse to be vaccinated.

I applaud all employers who have made getting a COVID-19 vaccine a condition of employment. They are being responsible and ensuring the safety of their employees and the customers they serve. Private employers have the right to do this; it's called at-will employment.

Vaccines save lives. Do the right thing. Get vaccinated.

Karime Masson

Fremont

Destructive deceptions need divine intervention

I can't decide whether the people who make claims such as “the COVID vaccine contains microchips” or “it causes people to become sterile or magnetic” and the politicians who state that the events of Jan. 6 were like a typical tourist visit to Congress are so deluded that they really believe what they are saying or that they are so totally without scruples and conscience that they are willing to tell these lies to advance their own careers.

Either possibility is deeply disturbing!

I hope that all people of faith will pray that those who really believe what they are saying will be healed of the fears and insecurities that cause them to believe and spread such outlandish claims and that those who know they are lying will repent and stop this destructive, damaging behavior.

Ann Kreamer

Fort Wayne

Well-deserved honor

Congratulations to The Journal Gazette for being voted the best daily newspaper in Indiana. I really appreciate the diversity of this paper and the courage it displays by speaking truth to power. I look forward to reading many fascinating and intriguing articles every morning. Thank you for remaining a “true gem” of this city!

SUE McCARROL

Fort Wayne