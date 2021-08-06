Public interest foremost in redistricting plans

It's time to draw new voting district maps for the next decade.

Ten years ago, the redistricting process divided Allen County into nine different state House districts. District 50 included Huntington and Wells counties, along with a sliver of Allen County. This included a 10-block area next to Foster Park that was carved up so citizens across the street from one another wound up in different districts.

Half of them were represented by a legislator from Huntington.

We can do better! However, that will only happen if citizens participate in the redistricting process.

Legislators are holding public redistricting meetings throughout the state today and Saturday. State Rep. Tim Wesco, R-Osceola, chair of the House Committee on Elections and Apportionment, will lead the redistricting meeting in Fort Wayne from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. The meeting is at the Ivy Tech Coliseum Campus, 3800 N. Anthony Blvd., in Room CC1640.

I urge all citizens to attend. Tell your legislators that you want fair maps with your communities kept whole. The redistricting process needs to be transparent and allow for public input both before and after the maps are drawn.

Our legislature must not vote on any proposed maps until after the public has had the opportunity to review them.

This time let's have voting maps for the people, not the politicians.

Peg Maginn

Fort Wayne

Banks' vaccination stance reliably self-serving

It's absolutely no surprise to see in The Journal Gazette report “Vaccinated Banks: 'It's not my role'” (July 31) that Rep. Jim Banks declines to encourage Hoosiers in his district to get their shot.

Banks seems to be satisfied with “far fewer deaths from COVID,” despite the fact that nearly every medical person we hear from tells us this variant is more dangerous and more easily spread than previous versions. While he got the shot himself, he isn't going to encourage his constituents to do so, much less mask up.

Why am I not surprised?

Banks' votes, and his conduct in Congress, have been very self-serving as he coddles up to the power brokers in his party. Why would we expect him to tell his constituents they should be any less self-serving? No matter the well-being of the rest of our population.

We should see to it that he loses his place of “responsibility” in the next election.

Bill Galic

Ossian

Double-talking leader

On the one hand, President Joe Biden wants to protect the country by having everyone vaccinated. And on the other hand, at more or less his invitation, illegal aliens, many with COVID-19, are pouring into the country like water from an overflowing sink. I wonder whether it hurts to talk out of both sides of his mouth?

Bruce Cynar

Leo-Cedarville

Clarification

Because of incorrect information provided, the address for the Indiana General Assembly's Fort Wayne redistricting meeting published Wednesday was wrong. It is 3800 N. Anthony Blvd., the Ivy Tech Community College building at the southwest corner of Coliseum and Anthony. The meeting will be in CC1640, the auditorium entrance off North Anthony.